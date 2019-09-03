Casey Dube was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as Newton County rolled to a 20-6 win against Meridian in MHSAA slow-pitch action Tuesday evening at Northeast Park.
Katelyn Gipson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and two walks, while Lizzy Hollingsworth finished 2-for-4 with two doubles. Jada McDougle had a two-run home run, Lorren Ivey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Lanie Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Haley McDowell finished 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Natalie Lampton pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Lady Cougars to get the win.
For Meridian, Jaliyah Davis finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks, while Kayla Stancil went 2-for-3.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 10,
WEST LAUDERDALE 0
Elleigh Willis pitched five innings for Neshoba Central, surrendering just six hits and one walk, as the Lady Rockets blanked West Lauderdale Tuesday evening in Philadelphia.
Tenley Grisham went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Lady Rockets, and Willis finished 2-for-3 with two walks. Mya Willis was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Layana Morris and Reese Page both finished 2-for-3.
For West Lauderdale, McKinley Maxwell finished 2-for-2.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 11,
NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Ciji Vaughn pitched five innings, surrendering an unearned run on five hits and one walk, as Choctaw Central beat Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday in Choctaw.
Leia Phillips finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Lady Warriors, while Tyra Billy went 2-for-3. Tia’Rain Saunderss was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Tayla Willis had a home run, and Maiya Joe and Mattison Bell both doubled.
For Northeast Lauderdale, Molly Moore, Kariyah Clemons, Kennedy Boston, Raeke White and Regan Wagner had one hit apiece.
