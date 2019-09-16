Starting pitcher Natalie Lampton surrendered just three hits for Newton County as the Lady Cougars beat Clarkdale 11-1 in Monday evening slow-pitch softball action.

Lauren Lewis, Haley Freeman and Anna Russell had one hit apiece for Clarkdale. Freeman had an RBI, while Lewis doubled.

For Newton County, Lizzy Hollingsworth went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs, and Jada McDougle tripled and drove in four runs. Lorren Ivey and Casey Dube both went 2-for-3, and Ivey had two RBIs. Maeli Ben had a two-run double.

 

CHOCTAW CENTRAL 11,

WEST LAUDERDALE 0 

Ciji Vaughn went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run as the Lady Warriors blanked West Lauderdale Monday.

Leia Phillips went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Choctaw Central, and Ahnaya Williams was 3-for-3 with a double for the Lady Warriors. Maiya Joe doubled, and Tayla Willis and Neera Bell were both 2-for-3.

For West Lauderdale, Kacey Williams finished 2-for-3, and Victoria Irby, Nazli Staten, Keleigh Moore, Maggie Bush and Courtney Lewis collected one hit apiece.

 

NESHOBA CENTRAL 18,

EUPORA 0 

Tenley Grisham finished 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs as the Lady Rockets won big Monday night.

Elleigh Willis doubled and tripled for Neshoba Central, and Hamaya Fielder went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Layana Morris went 2-for-4 with a double, Nautica Bacon was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Reese Page went 2-for-3. Mya Willis also doubled for Neshoba Central. 

 

NCA 26,

COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN 1

Newton County Academy’s Lilly Hollingsworth and Sydnee Cosgrove combined for a one-run, six-strikeout performance as NCA needed just three innings to beat Columbus Christian Academy 26-1 in MAIS fast-pitch softball action Monday.

The game was called after three innings due to the 15-runs-after-three mercy rule.

Mary Kate Hardy went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, and Jordan Russell finished 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs. Ashlyn Mathis was 2-for-3 with a double, and Anna Turner went 1-for-1 with a double. Gracie Humphreys went 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Belle Hollingsworth finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs.

