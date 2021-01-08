Graham Lewis scored four goals for Newton County as the Cougars took a 6-2 win at West Lauderdale Thursday night in a makeup game from December.
Christian Velazquez scored the other two for the Cougars, and Lee Hill finished the game with three assists for Newton County. Lewis also had an assist, as did Samuel Velazquez.
Jean Betancourt scored both of the Knights’ goals.
Newton County improved to 9-2-1 on the season, 3-0 against Region 4-4A competition after Thursday’s game. The Cougars traveled to Northeast Lauderdale for another divisional contest Friday, winning that one 5-0.
WEST LAUDERDALE 6, NEWTON COUNTY GIRLS 0
Ember Temple had four goals for the Lady Knights as West Lauderdale blanked Newton County to remain unbeaten in Region 4-4A.
Addisyn Pope and Aslan Shirley each had a goal for West Lauderdale, which also beat Louisville Friday 18-0 to improve to 12-3-2 overall, 4-0 in the division. Pope’s goal came on a penalty kick.
“We have three conference games left and are still healthy, so I think right now we’re sitting in a good spot,” Lady Knights head coach Alex George said after Thursday’s contest. “We had a good game Tuesday night, and (Friday’s) game will be our third game this week. Coming off that game against Brandon Tuesday, we were probably a little bit worn. … I think right now we’re playing really well. We’re trying to keep everyone healthy, safe and so forth, but the girls are playing well, and the attitudes have been great.”
Newton County bounced back Friday with a 7-0 win against Northeast Lauderdale.
