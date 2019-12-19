DECATUR — Newton County was eager for one more goal.
It wasn’t a game-winner, but when Malachi Estes finished an open look with 25 minutes remaining in the second half of Thursday’s matchup with Jim Hill, it marked the seventh straight for the Cougars, initiating the mercy rule and handing the Newton County boys soccer team the shutout victory.
The 7-0 result is the Cougars’ 11th-consecutive win, and first clean sheet in six contests, after going 9-7-1 last season.
“Last year was a building year for us, and this year we’ve built from it,” Newton County head coach Will Thompson said. “We had that first loss of the season and just rolled from there.”
In addition to Estes’ goal, Lee Hill earned a hat trick, Graham Lewis scored twice and Gustavo Silva added one.
Lewis opened the scoring seven minutes into the game with a goal before Hill fired in a shot from outside the box. Lewis found his second tally with 15 minutes left in the first half to give his squad a three-goal lead, and Silva scored after getting past defenders in the box with a spin move to put the Cougars up 4-0 at the break.
“It was a fun game, we got a lot of guys on the scoresheet,” Thompson said. “The way we play helps us get guys in goal like that. We’ve been playing a lot of good soccer here lately.”
Newton County (13-1) kept the pressure on Jim Hill (6-5) to start the second half, which showed when Hill netted his second goal from outside the box in the first minute. He added his third by beating defenders and finishing from close range five minutes later.
Estes ended the match nine minutes after that.
“We’ve had a tough couple of games, so it’s pretty nice to have a rest,” Hill said. “It’s always nice to see (my teammates’) work in progress.”
Newton County ended with 12 of 23 shots on goal. The Tigers had one shot on target.
The Cougars play Clarkdale Dec. 28.
