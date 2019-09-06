MORTON — Newton County won in every phase.
The Cougars got a touchdown in all three of phases of the game as they ran past Morton 43-7 at Panther Stadium on Friday night.
“We came out at times and played well, and at times we didn’t,” Newton County head coach Bobby Bass said. “Our goal every week is to get 14 points somewhere in the kicking game, and we thought we had a chance to block a punt, and we did.”
The Cougars started off with a blocked punt on Morton’s first drive of the game, and three plays later, Carlois Walker scored from 21 yards out to put Newton County up 7-0 with 8:06 left in the first quarter.
Newton County got a safety to go up 9-0 and followed that with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Damon Mapp to Donovan McCoy to extend the lead to 16-0 with 8:57 left in the second quarter.
The third quarter is when the Cougars (2-1) separated themselves.
Carlonte Walker took the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 23-0.
Mapp and McCoy connected again on a 68-yard touchdown pass to go up 30-0. Grey Hale had a 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and Carlois Walker scored on a 74-yard touchdown run.
“We’ve been stressing consistency for three weeks and have to be more consistent,” Bass said. “At times tonight they got after us, and we’ve got to get better. One thing we’ve got to do is handle success and be able to respond.”
Mapp finished the night 5-of-6 passing for 119 yards with two touchdowns.
“I’ll take that kid on any team I have because he’s a winner and has bought into the program,” Bass said.
Carlois Walker had 114 yards rushing with two touchdowns on nine carries.
“As a team, we did our thing in the second half. First half was all right, but it could’ve been better,” he said. “They were blitzing a lot in the first half, and in the second half we were able to adjust, and the offensive line did a great job blocking.”
James Johnson had a 25-yard touchdown run for Morton (1-2).
“We’re a young team, and where we are now is where Newton County was three years ago,” Morton head coach Sean Gerald said. “Special teams killed us tonight, and that’s what these kids have got to understand.”
