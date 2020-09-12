NEWTON — The streak is over.
Behind the play of promising sophomore quarterback Tyreke Snow, Newton was able to hold off Leake Central 20-14 on Saturday night at Morgan Field.
The season-opening win for the Tigers (1-0) snaps a 16-game losing streak. The last time Newton won was on Sept. 7, 2018, over Choctaw Central.
“This was an overall team win, and this performance was all about the team because we hadn’t won a game in so long,” Snow said. “This feels amazing. I could cry right now.”
Newton never trailed. After Leake Central fumbled on the first play of the game, Snow scored on an 8-yard run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
The Gators (1-1) quickly tied the game at on an Antonio Luckett 29-yard run. The game remained knotted until Snow hit Kaleb Traxler on a 14-yard touchdown pass, and a successful two-point conversion with 30 seconds left in the second quarter gave Newton a 14-6 lead at halftime.
On their opening drive of the third quarter Leake Central scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kevron Leflore to Jarkea Reed, and with a successful two-point conversion, the Gators tied the game at 14 with 6:29 left in the third quarter.
With 22 seconds left in the third quarter, Snow called his own number again and scored from 22 yards out to give Newton the 20-14 lead.
“The offensive line did a great job blocking and opening holes and was able to make reads,” Snow said. “We will celebrate tonight, but tomorrow it’s time to move on because we have to get better.”
Snow finished with 117 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns and 6-of-22 passing for 93 yards with a touchdown.
“We should’ve player better and left too many points out on the field,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “We made too many mistakes and penalties, and if we can eliminate that, we will be better in the future.”
