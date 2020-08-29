Jordan Wren knew what he was stepping into when he took the job back in December.
“I take over a program that has had a good tradition,” he said. “It has been a smooth transition because of Breland.”
Wren takes for Brad Breland, who retired after 19 seasons as the head coach of the Yellowjackets and is currently the head coach at East Rankin Academy.
“The biggest thing is as a staff is lighting a fire in the kids,” Wren said. “(We’ll be) more fast-paced, and kids are adapting to it. We have 18-20 periods during practice, so we are constantly moving.”
Offensively, the Yellowjackets will not be changing much but will be doing things a little different.
Kenyon Clay will be the new quarterback for the Yellowjackets after being the running back last season and rushing for 624 yards with nine touchdowns. Clay did see some time at quarterback last season where he completed 17 of 33 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns.
“He is the best athlete for us, and the biggest question mark is, can he throw?” Wren said. “We know he can run, so we’ve been progressing on throwing, especially in the quick game so we can be successful.”
Last season, Union averaged 231.8 yards per game rushing and just 122.9 yards per game passing. This season, the Yellowjackets will be more balanced than in the past after being a more run-oriented team.
Top target Jamarcus Jones, a South Alabama commit, is back at receiver after catching 20 passes in 2019 for 474 yards with five touchdowns.
“Jamarcus is the hardest person I’m on in practice than anyone else,” Wren said. “He has goals he set, so I’m on him constantly.”
Defensively is where Union will bring back more experience. The Yellowjackets will be led by linebacker Payton Posey, who led the team in tackles (71) and sacks (4).
Jaheim Gill and Carlos Hickmon are back to lead the secondary.
“We’ve got a lot of guys back with experience except two, and they are progressing daily,” Wren said. “Posey is the quarterback of the defense that makes the calls, and we expect a lot out of him.”
As far as Region 6-2A goes, Scott Central is the team to beat.
“It’s theirs to lose,” Wren said. “Everyday I’m emphasizing in our practices is whether or not we could be good enough to beat them.”
