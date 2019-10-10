Connor Neville was 38 of 49 for 429 yards and three touchdowns, but East Mississippi Community College’s defense allowed 485 total yards in a 49-42 loss at Holmes Community College Thursday.
EMCC went up 14-0 early off touchdown runs by Zias Perryman (2 yards) in the first quarter and Hamm McGee (6 yards) early in the second quarter, but Holmes scored twice in the second frame to make it 21-14 EMCC at the break following a 4-yard touchdown run by Perryman with 1:15 to go before the break.
The Lions were outscored 35-21 in the second half. EMCC’s lone touchdown in the third quarter came off a Rashad Eades 28 yard catch with 2:40 remaining in the frame. In the fourth quarter, Jason Brownlee caught two touchdown passes for 12 and 29 yards.
McGee led the Lions in rushing with 40 yards on four carries, and EMCC finished with just 105 yards on the ground. Brownlee caught 12 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Eades tallied seven catches for 95 yards and a score.
On defense, Kel Williams had eight solo tackles and three assists, and EJ Woods finished with five solo tackles.
The Lions (4-3, 2-2) will play at Coahoma Community College next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.