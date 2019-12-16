Neshoba Central offensive lineman Eli Moran played a heavy role in his team’s success this past football season, as he helped anchor a unit that opened plenty of holes for the Rockets’ running backs.
Football isn’t the only area Moran is seeing success, though. A year ago, he scored a 34 on the ACT, earning him academic scholarship opportunities that reserved for a small percentage of the student population.
“Coming out of the test, I thought I had done really well,” said Moran, a senior. “I previously had a 31 coming into that one, and I was really excited to see what I had made.”
Moran said he was informed of his 34 a couple of weeks after taking the ACT last December, which was his third attempt. While his abilities as an offensive lineman would have earned him opportunities at the junior college level, Moran said he’s humbled his academic accomplishments have opened doors as well.
“It’s really amazing to have multiple opportunities to get an education for free,” Moran said. “I’m blessed to have done so well on the ACT.”
Like most student-athletes, Moran said maintaining a balance between sports and studies requires a lot of discipline, and he credits his teachers at Neshoba Central for their help in keeping that balance.
“It’s hard, but the teachers help a lot,” Moran explained. “They’re willing to work with anyone who’s willing to put in the work, and I think that’s a big thing that sometimes doesn’t get noticed by the outside eye. It’s also about being able to prioritize things after practice and focus in order to make the best grades.”
Between his teachers and parents, Brett and Emily, Moran said he has a strong support system that allowed him to excel academically.
“It’s really amazing,” Moran said. “At Neshoba, they do a good job, and in my experience, they’ve been able to help anyone who’s able and willing to do the work. It makes it a lot easier to handle both sides of that coin, being able to do athletics as well as academics.”
As a member of the Rockets’ offensive line, Moran and his teammates in the trenches helped lead Neshoba Central to a 10-4 record and a berth in the MHSAA Class 5A North State title game. He and his teammates take pride in their chemistry and teamwork on the line, which Moran said has a domino effect elsewhere on the field.
“The offensive line is viewed as a unit, maybe more than any other position in football because all five guys have to work for it to be successful,” Moran said. “It’s about holding each other accountable and everyone doing their best job. Everyone has to be able to work together, especially to run the ball successfully.”
It was the most successful season for the Rockets in recent history, and Moran said it goes back to when this year’s group of upperclassmen were eighth and ninth graders, putting in the work when the Rockets were struggling during games.
“I feel like the success is the result of guys coming in during the eighth and ninth grade and working hard all four years,” Moran said. “We were able to put Neshoba back on the map, and I feel like I played a small part in that, so it’s a great thing to look back on, especially along with the other guys. It’s a group effort, and buying in at a young age and doing the work is what led to that.”
As of now, Moran plans to attend Mississippi State and major in some kind of engineering field, though those plans aren’t set in stone.
