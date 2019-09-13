Positioned on the defensive line, Jarquez Hunter moved out into the flat as the ball was snapped, read the quarterback and intercepted a screen pass, which he took 58 yards down the field for a touchdown to send Neshoba Central into halftime with a 14-6 lead.
From there it was all Rockets, whose defense stayed resilient and run game strengthened as they shut out West Lauderdale in the second half to win 34-6 Friday night and earn their first victory of the season.
“(It was) a huge win,” Neshoba Central head coach Patrick Schoolar said. “We’ve been battling for three weeks now, playing some good competition, but it was a great team win for us.”
The Knights struck first in the opening quarter after recovering a Rockets fumble on the opposing 40-yard line. Eli Bryan then punched in a 1-yard score on a quarterback sneak six plays later. The PAT was missed.
Midway through the second, Bryan’s third-down pass was bobbled and intercepted by Jacarius Brown, who brought the ball down to the 7-yard line after which Tyler Mathis drove into the end zone from 1 yard out. A made extra point gave Neshoba Central the lead with less than six minutes to play in the first half. Hunter’s pick-six came with 4.9 seconds left.
“I take full responsibility for throwing that tunnel screen there at the end of the first half,” West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said of Hunter’s interception. “It was my call, I made it, wanted to try and go into the half with a little momentum. It probably gave them a little more momentum.”
A starting running back as well as a linebacker, Hunter helped extend the Rockets’ lead when he scored from four yards out on his team’s first drive of the second half. After Bryan threw his third interception of the night on the Knights’ second play of the third quarter, caught by Jaharan Griffin, Hunter ran in a 27-yard touchdown. He scored again, his third rushing touchdown of the quarter and fourth overall, from 49 yards out to give Neshoba Central a 28-point lead and eventual win.
Hunter finished with 148 rushing yards, 106 in the second half, on 13 carries.
“You don’t want to point out one player too much, but when your best player is your best player, in practice and in the weight room, it’s going to happen,” Schoolar said.
Neshoba Central (1-3) earned 303 yards on offense after picking up only 87 in the first half. Quarterback Eli Anderson went 7-for-10, completing his final six throws, for 69 yards. Mathis added 61 yards on the ground.
West Lauderdale (2-2) picked up 177 total yards. Bryan went 3-for-15 for 40 yards, and Ja’karius Grant ran for 108 yards on 19 carries. Linebacker Jake Feist earned three sacks on defense.
“It’s always a battle, and I think they got the better end of it tonight,” Clay said. “They were the more physical team. We just didn’t answer the call in the second half.”
Neshoba Central travels to Holmes County Central next week. West Lauderdale plays Quitman on the road.
