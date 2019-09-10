Tenley Grisham went 3-for-4 with four RBIs as Neshoba Central beat Meridian 19-0 Tuesday evening at Northeast Park in slow-pitch softball action.
Hamaya Fielder finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, and Layana Morris and Erica Lyons both went 2-for-2 as well. Lyons also hit a home run, and Mya Willis finished 2-for-3, as did Jayda Ben.
Meridian’s Jazmine Gill had Meridian’s lone hit. Elleigh Willis pitched the shutout for Neshoba Central, striking out two. The game was called after the third inning due to the run rule.
NEWTON COUNTY 5, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 4
Katelyn Gipson finished 2-for-3 with a double for Newton County as it edged Choctaw Central Tuesday evening.
Haley McDowell was 2-for-2 for the Lady Cougars, and Lizzy Hollingsworth finished 2-for-3, as did Katelyn Jackson.
For Choctaw Central, Leia Phillips was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, and Maiya Joe also had a double for the Lady Warriors. Tia’Rain Saunders finished 2-for-3 for Choctaw Central.
Natalie Lampton got the win for Newton County, surrendering four runs, two earned, on seven hits and one walk. She also struck out three. Melanian Jimmie took the loss, giving up five runs, two earned, on 12 hits and one walk. She also struck out one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.