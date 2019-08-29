A pair of ninth-inning runs gave Neshoba Central a walkoff, 5-4 win against Newton County in Thursday night slow-pitch softball action at Neshoba Central.
The Lady Rockets trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth before Layana Morris and Mya Willis reached on back-to-back singles to begin the inning. A couple of batters later, Jayda Ben hit and RBI single to tie it 4-4, and Reese Page’s fielder’s choice brought in the winning run.
Newton County and Neshoba Central were tied 3-3 at the end of seven.
Tenley Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Lady Rockets, while Layana Morris was 2-for-4. Ben finished 2-for-3.
For Newton County, Case Dube and Natalie Lampton both went 2-for-3, and Lizzy Hollingsworth had a double, while Jada McDougle hit a home run.
Elleigh Willis got the win for the Lady Rockets, pitching eight innings and giving up four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. The Lady Cougars’ Natalie Lampton suffered the loss, pitching 7 1/3 innings and giving up five runs on nine hits and three walks. She also struck out one.
