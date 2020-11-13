Neshoba Central’s playoff debut will have to wait.
And that’s not good, as the Rockets were hoping to shake off the rust this week against Lafayette in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A postseason. Neshoba Central’s final two scheduled opponents of the regular season, Cleveland Central and Callaway, both had to cancel their games against Neshoba Central — Cleveland Central because it went under COVID-19 protocols and Callaway because Jackson Public School teams didn’t play football this season. That meant the only team the Rockets have played in the last month is Ridgeland, a 33-29 loss on Oct. 23.
After finishing the regular season 7-1 (the Rockets won against Cleveland Central via forfeit, since it was a Region 2-5A contest), Neshoba Central was slated host Lafayette Friday, but Lafayette had to forfeit the game due to it also going under COVID-19 protocols. It meant the Rockets advanced to the second round automatically, but it also meant they would be without an opponent for the third week in a row.
Head coach Patrick Schoolar said he’s happy to make it to the second round, but going against a second-round opponent after having not played anyone in a month is worrying, he admitted.
“That’s our biggest fear, how do you go out and play?” Schoolar said. “It’s the biggest question mark.”
The Rockets have yet to go under COVID-19 protocols this fall, and Schoolar credits that to both his players acting responsibly and the school operating under a split schedule, which limits the number of students on campus on any one day. The players know what’s at stake: If a team goes under COVID-19 protocols during the playoffs, their season is over, and Schoolar admits it’s impossible not to worry about that in addition to the prospect of playing after a month without games.
“We’re doing all the precautions we can, and the kids are doing their best to minimize who you’re in contact with outside of school,” Schoolar said. “The school has done a good job scheduling and keeping kids away from each other, but then what if someone comes to school not knowing they have (the coronavirus)? Contact tracing would mean you can’t play.”
For now, Schoolar said he’s focusing on what he can control, namely how to run practices in the midst of a lack of games.
“We try to limit contact and shorten it up a little bit, but we’re getting testy with each other,” Schoolar said. “Next week will be the fourth straight week we’ve practiced against each other without a game, and you get tired of going against each other. You build it up to go play a game and then, bam, it gets pulled away from you. I’m not putting the blame on anyone, but there are emotional ups and downs. … It is what it is. We don’t know what else we can do but keep practicing and trying to limit stuff because right now we can’t prepare for any one team.”
While some might proclaim this as an asterisk season, where a state championship would carry less weight than it normally would, Schoolar strongly disagrees with that line of thinking. Given how difficult a season it has been to navigate, being a state champion should carry more weight in his opinion.
“The team that wins it this year deserves two trophies, one for beating COVID and one for winning state,” Schoolar said. “It’s going to take a miracle for someone to pull through all of this stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.