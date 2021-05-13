Elleigh Willis had a standout day on the mound and at the plate as Neshoba Central took Game 1 against East Central 7-3 in the MHSAA Class 5A state title series Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Willis got the win, pitching all seven innings and giving up three unearned runs on six hits while striking out two. At the plate, she finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tenly Grisham finished 2-for-4 with a run scored for Neshoba Central, and Mauhree Jones and Kylee Thompson each collected an RBI, as did AnnaLeigh Jones, Charmayne Morris and Shante Beaulieu.
Game 2 is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday in Hattiesburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.