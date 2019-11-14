A new mercy rule implemented this season was triggered Thursday evening when the Neshoba Central boys beat Southeast Lauderdale 8-1 in prep soccer action.
Just less than 20 minutes remained in the second half when the Rockets’ eighth goal was scored, and the game was called due to a seven-goal lead mercy rule. Clay Sanders led the Rockets with three goals, and Cobie Spencer added two goals for Neshoba Central, while Ethan Dulay, Thomas Sanders and Dekeon Kirk tallied one goal apiece.
“We were high-pressing some and put a lot of pressure on their back line,” Neshoba Central coach Jared Lee said. “We also found some space in behind their back line (and got it) to some strikers that had some good base on them and can finish pretty well. One thing we try to do is pass the ball well, and we have a goal each half (on the number of passes) and exceeded them, so it was a good night for us.”
Southeast Lauderdale’s lone goal came in the 26th minute courtesy of Camden Cooper. Neshoba Central led 4-1 at the half.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 1, SOUTHEAST GIRLS 0
A goal by Lady Rockets seventh-grader Ella Elliot in the 64th minute was the difference as Neshoba Central edged the Southeast Lauderdale girls Thursday.
“She actually plays select in Meridian under Coach (Mike) Smith, and she came up and we saw her tryouts, and she’s been great for us,” said Lee, who also coaches the Neshoba Central boys.
Tay Roberts, who normally plays striker for Southeast Lauderdale, was in the goal for the Lady Tigers for only the third game this season due to starting keeper McKenzie Miller being injured. The Lady Rockets constantly barraged Roberts with shots on goal, but she made numerous impressive stops en route to finishing with 13 saves.
“She’s an active keeper,” Southeast Lauderdale girls coach Kevin McReynolds said. “She’s an athlete, and she stays busy. (Miller) should be back in a week or two, and that’s going to change our offense, and we’ll still have a shored up defense.”
In total, McReynolds said his team was minus four key players Thursday and said he’s looking forward to getting them all back the next time the Lady Tigers play Neshoba Central, which is Jan. 3 on the road.
“I thought it was a tremendous effort, and I think the next time we meet them it’s going to be a completely different game,” McReynolds said.
Neshoba Central will play at New Hope Tuesday, while Southeast Lauderdale host Choctaw Central next Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.