HATTIESBURG — In a 1789 letter, Ben Franklin penned, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain but death and taxes.”
If he were alive today, he could add Neshoba Central winning a softball championship.
For the eighth time in a row, Neshoba Central captured a fast-pitch golden glove with a sweep of East Central in the MHSAA Class 5A championship series. The Lady Rockets defeated East Central 7-3 Thursday and completed the sweep with a 14-2 victory Friday at the Southern Miss softball complex.
“We always find a way,” coach Zachary Sanders said. “We work hard. We do all the things we need to do.”
Elleigh Willis was the winning pitcher in both games. She also had three hits and two RBIs in the first game. In the five-inning Game 2, she allowed three hits.
“She’s a good one,” Sanders said. “ We have had years with swing-and-miss pitchers. She makes it hard to get base hits.”
Neshoba Central ended the game under the 10-run mercy rule with seven in the fifth, the final two on a triple by Jeyda Ben.
The Lady Rockets had 12 hits in Game 2, led by lead off batter Tenly Grisham with three hits and three runs scored.
A big defensive play was made by center fielder Hama’ya Fielded when she threw out a runner at home that would have tied the game 2-2.
“That was a big spot in the game. A really big spot. It was a great play,” Sanders said.
Neshoba Central started five seniors, but that doesn’t mean the dynasty is liable to come to an end. “We were underfeated in junior high. We were undefeated in J.V.” Sanders said. “We have some really good players.”
Neshoba Central, 10th ranked nationally and No. 1 in Mississippi by MaxPreps.com, finished the season 31-0 and has a 48-game winning streak since a loss to Grenada during the 2019 playoffs. But that’s not even the team’s longest winning streak: The Lady Rockets won 65 in a row between 2017 and 2019.
It is Neshoba Central’s 10th title overall. East Central won championships in 2004 and 2009 and has lost to Neshoba Central in the title series twice.
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, EAST CENTRAL 3
Elleigh Willis had a standout day on the mound and at the plate as Neshoba Central took Game 1 against East Central 7-3 in the MHSAA Class 5A state title series Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Willis got the win, pitching all seven innings and giving up three unearned runs on six hits while striking out two. At the plate, she finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tenly Grisham finished 2-for-4 with a run scored for Neshoba Central, and Mauhree Jones and Kylee Thompson each collected an RBI, as did AnnaLeigh Jones, Charmayne Morris and Shante Beaulieu.
