Neshoba Central is used to statewide recognition, as the Lady Rockets have won eight consecutive MHSAA Class 5A state titles in fast-pitch softball.
Thanks to USA TODAY, the Lady Rockets are being recognized as the No. 1 team nationwide, as they finished in the top spot in the publication’s Super 25.
After sweeping East Central in May to win yet another Class 5A crown, the Lady Rockets finished the 2021 season with a 32-0 record and maintained the No. 1 spot atop the USA TODAY/NFCA High School Super 25 poll. Neshoba Central head coach Zach Sanders said even though a state title is always the team’s primary goal, it’s special to see his players get recognition in a national publication.
“It’s awesome to know that you’re out there,” Sanders said. “I think it’s a great accomplishment for the girls, something they’ll remember forever. It shows the work ethic of our girls and coaching staff and all the time we put in.”
Third baseman Tenly Grisham said the players always stay motivated no matter how much success they’ve experienced in previous years.
“Our main goal every year is to win state,” Grisham said. “We know we have a target on our back because everyone wants to beat us, and that’s what motivates us to keep working hard every year.”
The nationwide recognition is a testament to that work ethic, Grisham said, and shows how unstoppable they are when united in pursuit of a common goal.
“It means a lot,” Grisham said. “For Neshoba Central softball to be recognized nationally, it proves the amount of talent that comes from this area.”
