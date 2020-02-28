Neshoba Central softball coach Trae Embry has guided the Lady Rockets’ program to dominant heights, winning seven fast-pitch and eight slow-pitch championships in a row since he’s been at the school.
Starting this fall, Embry will advance his coaching career at the junior college level, as he confirmed Friday he will take over as head softball coach at Holmes Community College prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“Everything fell into place,” Embry said. “Here at Neshoba I had a great job and a great situation, and it had to be a perfect situation for me to leave, and everything lined up for it to be.”
Embry will coach Neshoba Central through the rest of the fast-pitch season as the Lady Rockets attempt to win their eighth-straight title in MHSAA Class 5A. He and his family will then say goodbye to a community that has grown close to their hearts.
“Oh my gosh, this is one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had as far as leaving a school and community,” Embry said. “It’s a place we’ve been taken in and have made lifelong friends. I’ve been treated here the best you can be treated, and we still want to finish out this spring strong, but as far as looking back, it’s been the best eight years of our lives.”
Leaving Neshoba Central is tough, but Embry said he felt the opportunity at Holmes was meant to be.
“This is a step I’ve always wanted to take,” Embry explained. “Every time I’ve felt like I had gotten the chance it just never really lined up for me, but with this one, everything lined up perfectly. It’s just a great opportunity, and I’m excited to start my career there.”
Neshoba Central Athletic Director Tommy Holland said he’s happy for Embry to take that next step in his coaching journey after providing so many student-athletes with wonderful memories at the school.
“This is an opportunity he’s wanted,” Holland said. “We’ve known each other for a long time, and he always said he’d never go to another high school. Every coach works to advance their career, and he’s had the success. I’m proud for him and proud of him — he’s definitely earned it.”
It’s difficult to put into words what Embry has meant to the softball program at Neshoba Central, Holland said, but what stands out the most to Holland is how much the players have bought into Embry’s approach.
“He brings a mindset of working hard every day and not accepting anything less,” Holland said. “This is his eighth year here, and anytime you’ve been somewhere that long, that’s stability. We’re kind of spoiled in that it’s become an expectation (to always win state), and if the kids don’t do it, they would be disappointed. The biggest thing he’s brought is the hard work, the determination and the stability of the program. As an AD, it’s a program I don’t have to worry about, because I know everything gets taken care of, and that’s what they’ll be getting at Holmes.”
