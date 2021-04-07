Jarquez Hunter has another trophy to add to his case.
Neshoba Central’s standout running back was presented with his Mr. Football award by the MHSAA at a ceremony Tuesday. Hunter, an Auburn signee, finished with 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns on 226 carries and also tallied 22 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and four tackles for loss on defense. He was selected as MHSAA Class 5A’s Mr. Football in November.
“It means a lot to me,” Hunter said. “I was very excited when they named me Mr. 5A for the season. It’s a great award to receive.”
His coach, Patrick Schoolar, said the success he saw this season and throughout his career isn’t just because of Hunter’s natural ability.
“It’s a huge honor,” Schoolar said. “The things he did for the program, for the team itself with the character and ability he has, you couldn’t give it to a better recipient. I think his work ethic and character was always overshadowed by his play. People don’t realize how hard he worked to be as good as he is.”
Hunter signed with Auburn in February, and his position coach is already excited about Hunter’s potential. Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams is quoted by AuburnSports.com’s Christian Clemente as saying in a Monday interview, “Jarquez Hunter, wow, I’m telling you man, I am excited about this kid. … That kid is going to be successful. I love how that kid is made up.”
