Neshoba Central made a big jump last season.
The Rockets went 10-4 in a 2019 campaign that included claiming the Region 2-5A title and reached the 5A North State Championship game.
Now, can they respond to being the hunted?
“The present has been set. We are a program where we want to be,” Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best shot, and we’re going to give them our best shot.”
Neshoba Central returns five starters on offense but none bigger than the return four-star running back Jarquez Hunter to lead a rushing attack that averaged 283.9 yards per game last season. Hunter rushed for 2,088 yards with 29 touchdowns in 2019.
Eli Anderson returns at quarterback to help lead the offense. Anderson tossed for 987 yards with 10 touchdowns last season.
“It is no big secret that everything will go through Hunter,” Schoolar said. “We’re going to be different offensively. Having one of the top players in the state and our quarterback back is huge.”
One big question mark is the offensive line. Neshoba Central lost three starters up front along with Tyler Mathis at running back.
“We’ve got some young guys that can step in, they’re just going to have to learn quickly,” Schoolar said. “People didn’t realize how good Mathis was until they saw him in person and found out how good he was.”
Defensively, the Rockets have eight starters back that will be leaned on heavily early in the season. Linebackers Jaharan Griffin (156 tackles), Kelbee Holmes (141 tackles) and Ty Matthews (107 tackles), along with defensive tackles Maxton Woodward and Landon Case, return to lead the front seven.
Hunter (72 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 interceptions) will be relied upon to lead an inexperience secondary.
“The defense will be our strong suit until the offense gets going,” Schoolar said. “It starts up front with us, and our front seven will be our strength. Jarquez will line up in several spots on defense. We have depth in all spots on both side of the ball, so we will use that to our advantage.”
As far as the division goes, Region 2-5A saw four teams hire new coaches in Cleveland Central, Callaway, Vicksburg and Ridgeland. Holmes County Central and Ridgeland will be teams to watch in the division.
“We play in a really athletic division, and we compete very well with them,” Schoolar said. “We are an extremely mentally tough football team. To win games in the playoffs, you have to build a tough, physical and defensive football team, and that’s what we are.”
