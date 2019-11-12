Neshoba Central’s opponent to begin the postseason is the same opponent it faced to open the season.
Maybe it’s déja vu with the scheduling, but the Rockets (8-3) are hoping for a different outcome this time. On Aug. 23, Neshoba Central fell to Grenada 30-20 in both teams’ season opener, and the Rockets lost two more games after that before stringing off eight straight wins to capture the MHSAA Region 2-5A title and a No. 1 playoff seeding.
Grenada, meanwhile, is the No. 4 seed out of Region 1-5A, but Rockets head coach Patrick Schoolar said he knows better than to take the Chargers (7-4) lightly. In its divisional losses, Grenada fell to Lafayette 24-21, West Point 20-13 and Lake Cormorant 21-7 but are on a two-game upswing with wins against Center Hill (45-28) and New Hope (48-14).
“They’re the No. 4 seed on paper, but that’s a really good division up there,” Schoolar said. “They lost some of those (regional) games by two, three, four or five points, so a play here or there means they could have been the No. 2 seed instead of the 4.”
Schoolar said consistency has been a staple of coach James Kuhn’s Grenada program, and there were several things that stood out when he went back and looked at game film from Week 1.
“They’re well-coached, and they’re big and physical,” Schoolar said. “We turned the ball over four or five times in that game, and as coaches you say not to do that, but someone had to force those turnovers, and that was them. It wasn’t like we just threw the ball on the ground for them. Grenada is always in the playoffs, and they always have players signing with different colleges, so they’re a good, solid program that wins.”
Some coaches don’t like facing a team a second time that they’ve already beaten, but Schoolar said going against an opponent that handed the Rockets one of their three losses provides extra motivation.
“I think they want (revenge),” Schoolar said of his players. “We watched film and realized we made mistakes, and we feel like we’ve gotten better since then, but so did they. This game is going to be tough, but that’s how it’s supposed to be in the playoffs. There shouldn’t be any blowouts in the playoffs. All these teams are pretty good teams.”
While he doesn’t want to rest on what his team has already accomplished, Schoolar said completing the sweep in Region 2-5A with last week’s 49-6 win against Callaway is a big deal to the players, especially the seniors.
“That was one of our goals,” Schoolar said. “One of our small goals was to have a winning season, and our second goal was to make the playoffs, and we did those things, and our third goal was to win the division, and we did that for the first time in a lot of years. These seniors wanted to do that, and they’re a special group to us coaches. It’s the first full group we’ve had since they were freshmen when the staff and I got here, so these have been our guys from Day 1. They’ve endured some hard times the first couple of years when we weren’t winning, and they stayed the course and kept believing, and it’s paid off for us these last two years. If we can send these guys out on a high note, that’d be great.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Neshoba Central.
