PHILADELPHIA — If there’s any time a coach wants his team to hit its stride, it’s during the divisional portion of the schedule.
So far, Neshoba Central football coach Patrick Schoolar has to feel good about the Rockets’ trajectory, as they’ve opened up to a 3-0 record in MHSAA Region 2-5A with wins against Holmes County Central (27-20), Vicksburg (48-7) and Canton (56-34).
The schedule still provides the Rockets (4-3 overall) with some important tests, however, as they’re set to host Provine (7-1, 2-1) Friday night before a trip to Ridgeland (6-1, 3-0) next week and to Cleveland Central (2-5, 1-2) on Nov. 1. Neshoba Central concludes the regular season with a home game against Callaway (4-3, 1-2) Nov. 8.
“We’ve been playing well,” Schoolar said. “We didn’t play great early in the year, but lately, we’ve minimized turnovers and have gotten turnovers, and that’s been big for us.”
Neshoba Central began the season 0-3 against Grenada, Germantown and Tupelo before picking up its first win on Sept. 13 against West Lauderdale, one week before Region 2-5A games began. Knowing his players would face a tough division, Schoolar opted to start the season against tough opponents instead of easy wins, and while he’d love a prettier overall record, Schoolar said the lessons learned in those losses were more than worth it.
“That’s probably been one of our biggest assets for us this year to be honest,” Schoolar said. “We had four good teams to face early in the year, so it’s prepared us for the good teams we’re having to play now.”
Against divisional foes, Neshoba Central is averaging 43.6 points per contest, but Schoolar said perhaps the team’s biggest asset is its defense, especially against the run.
“The entire defense has played well, especially the front seven,” Schoolar said. “They’re young, but our two inside linebackers have been great, and our defensive line has been great. They’ve really nullified most running games we’ve played all year, which has been really good for our defense.”
It’s not just the level of competition that makes Region 2-5A difficult to navigate, but the quantity as well. Neshoba Central shared the division with seven other teams, which means the players face high-pressure games for seven weeks straight.
How do the coaches help the players avoid a letdown? By reminding them of the stakes, Schoolar said.
“You sell them on winning the division,” Schoolar explained. “If you get beaten one time, you’re not winning the division.”
First, Neshoba Central will have to get past Provine, which will prove no easy task.
“They’re 7-1 and a good football team,” Schoolar said. “They’re balanced on offense and play sound defense, so it’s going to be a good game for sure.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Neshoba Central.
