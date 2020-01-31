PHILADELPHIA — The Neshoba Central girls soccer team carried a eight-game winning streak into its second-round playoff match with Saltillo Friday night but couldn’t make it a ninth.
The Lady Rockets gave up four goals in the first half to the Lady Tigers, who tacked on two more in the second and raced past Neshoba Central 6-0 in the MHSAA Class 5A quarterfinals.
“We knew they were going to be really strong, really physical and really fast,” Lady Rockets head coach Jared Lee said. “We had the idea that they were going to take a lot of long shots on us, and that they were going to keep on doing that.”
Saltillo got on the board five minutes into the contest with a goal from Anna Carolina Crouch, assisted by Caitlyn Carnathan, who netted her squad’s second goal with a shot that flew over the Neshoba Central goalkeeper minutes later.
Bri Huckaby gave the Lady Tigers a three-goal lead in the 13th minute when she scored off a corner kick. A Lady Rockets handball in the box gave Saltillo a penalty kick in the 22nd minute, but the shot sailed over the goalpost.
After the Lady Tigers picked up their fourth goal in the 23nd minute with a shot from outside the box that landed in the net, Neshoba Central seventh-grader Ella Elliot dribbled the ball down the sideline and into the opposing box in the 24th minute, but her attempt on goal was deflected and cleared away by Saltillo to preserve a 4-0 halftime advantage.
“It was really tough because we were struggling to get passes out of the back in the first place,” Lee said. “The few times we did get the ball up the field onto their half was when our midfielders had the chance to collect it and work the ball up the field, but so many times our passes from our backs killed our momentum going forward.”
Carnathan earned her second goal in the 48th minute by hauling in a pass in the box and finishing an open look from close range. Shortly after, the Lady Rockets got their first and only corner opportunity, but the kick into the box was punched out by the Lady Tigers’ goalie.
Saltillo (16-4) added its sixth and final goal in the 70th minute. The Lady Tigers finished with 14 shots on target and will play Lafayette in the 5A North final.
Neshoba Central (13-7) failed to get a shot on goal in its season-ending loss. Seventh-grader Josie Skinner made eight saves in net.
“It was an amazing season, especially since most of these girls are extremely young,” Lee said. “Most of our starters are sophomores or younger; a lot of them middle schoolers, so I’m looking forward to the future, and I can’t wait to see what they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.