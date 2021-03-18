After severals years away from softball, Hailey Lunderman-Ellingburg is back on the diamond.
She’s picked up right where she left off, too: Lunderman-Ellingburg batted .371 with six doubles, one triple and 19 stolen bases at Ole Miss in 2016 but hadn’t played since then until this season. Lady Rockets fans remember Lunderman-Ellingburg, a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, for her standout career at Neshoba Central, highlighted by her offensive prowess and athletic abilities at shortstop.
Since her time at Ole Miss, Lunderman-Ellingburg has gotten married, and her husband, Tristan Ellingburg, is an assistant coach at Holmes Community College under first-year head coach Trae Embry, who coached Lunderman-Ellingburg at Neshoba Central. Around September or October of last year, Lunderman-Ellingburg decided she wanted to play again, since she still had a year of eligibility.
“I was around, so I said I might as well,” Lunderman-Ellingburg said.
At Holmes Community College, Lunderman-Ellingburg is currently batting .645 with three home runs, 11 doubles and three triples. In Tuesday’s game against Mississippi Delta Community College, Lunderman-Ellingburg hit a walk-off grand slam. It’s exactly the kind of production Embry saw from her when he was at Neshoba Central, and it didn’t take long for Lunderman-Ellingburg to adjust back to playing despite having not seen live pitching in nearly five years.
“She’s still the same caliber player as when we had her at Neshoba,” Embry said. “She’s just older and is more knowledgable about the game now.”
Live pitching was the only adjustment that proved a little difficult.
“That was the biggest challenge,” Lunderman-Ellingburg said. “It took me probably two weeks to get used to it again. We had a couple of scrimmages before the season, and that kind of got me in the swing of things.”
Since she’s a few years older than most of her teammates, Lunderman-Ellingburg said she views herself as a player-coach. It’s a different style of leadership than she had at Neshoba Central, but Lunderman-Ellingburg said she enjoys it.
“Sometimes the girls call me Coach Hailey, so that’s kind of funny,” Lunderman-Ellingburg said. “They definitely come to me a lot. I think I used to be a lot more quiet than I am now. I used to lead by example in high school, and now I’ve become more vocal.”
Since she’s more knowledgable about the sport now, Embry said she’s able to do a lot of coaching in certain situations.
“They’re able to look to her for leadership,” Embry said. “Right now our team kind of goes as she goes. Any questions they have, they’re able to go to her without calling timeout and coming to me. Whenever we have discussions of coverages or situations, she’s able to call that for us on defense.”
Being part of a team is what Lunderman-Ellingburg missed most about playing softball, and she said she’s enjoyed playing again so far. At Holmes, she’s studying oncology with a sociology minor, and she said she hopes to play one more year in Goodman after this season is over.
“Actually, I think I have an extra year of eligibility because of COVID, so I might be coming back next year,” Lunderman-Ellingburg said.
For however long he does, Embry is happy to have her, not just for her abilities, but also for the wisdom she can impart onto her teammates.
“I expect a lot out of her, and right now she’s doing what we expected and leading our team,” Embry said. “We have a young group, and she’s a big part of our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.