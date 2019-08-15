FLORA — There was some good and some bad for Newton County Academy.
The Generals participated in the Tri-County Academy jamboree on Thursday afternoon and had a scoreless tie with Carroll Academy before falling to Leake Academy 7-0.
NCA opens the regular season next Friday night at Porter’s Chapel in Vicksburg.
“We played all right,” NCA head coach Robert Roberts said. “We have a young offensive line, and they have to jell really quickly. We got to play everyone, so we will watch film and find out who can play and who doesn’t want to play.”
Running back Eli Finnegan was the highlight of the day for the Generals after carrying the ball seven times for 19 yards against Carroll Academy and for 37 yards on four carries against Leake Academy.
“The snaps were bad in the first game, and we dropped a lot of passes,” Roberts said. “In the second game, we didn’t pick up the blitz well, so we have to get to practice, and we have a lot to work on.”
Roberts said he doesn’t know much about Porter’s Chapel. The Eagles have a regular season game Friday night against Benton Academy. Benton Academy is NCA’s second opponent.
“I’ll go see them play live tomorrow and watch film and get a game plan,” Roberts said. “We have to work on picking up the blitz and getting burnt in the secondary on defense.”
