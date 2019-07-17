Kemp Alderman’s high school baseball season may have ended in May, but baseball didn’t stop for the Ole Miss commit after that.
The rising senior at Newton County Academy has been busy as a member of a travel team associated with the Baseball Performance Academy out of California. So busy, in fact, he might not have noticed some national accolades.
MaxPreps.com recently selected Alderman as a member of its Small Schools All-American Baseball team after he hit .569 with 36 runs, 41 RBIs, eight doubles and 12 home runs for the Generals this past season. As a pitcher, Alderman threw to a 2.38 earned-run average with 90 strikeouts and an 8-3 record in 47 innings of work.
“I don’t know much about it, but it’s pretty cool to be on a nationally selected All-Amercian team,” said Alderman, who was also the Premier Preps baseball Player of the Year this past spring and an All-State selection by The Clarion-Ledger.
Alderman’s travel ball schedule this summer has taken him to Hoover, Alabama, as well as Arizona and Dallas. On July 25, he will return to Arizona for the Perfect Game World Series, then he’ll go back to Hoover as a member of the East Coast Pro Showcase team.
“I love it,” Alderman said. “I actually don’t like being home (too long). I like when I’m gone, and playing baseball a lot keeps you out of trouble. I’m not saying I’m a bad kid, but it gives you something to do, plus I love playing.”
Also a member of the Generals’ football team, Alderman said he has been able to work out with his teammates in between travel baseball trips.
“I’ve been going to the workouts every time I’ve been home,” Alderman said. “I’ve probably made 12.”
With such a busy schedule, Alderman said he hasn’t had much time for anything outside of baseball, but he’ll occasionally find a moment to do more leisurely or recreational activities.
“I work a good bit, but every now and then I fish with my buddies or waterski with my grandpa — but I’ve only been able to do that four times,” Alderman said.
