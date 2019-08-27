An hourlong weather delay and a power outage that left players in darkness didn’t bother the Newton County Academy softball team Tuesday night.
The host Lady Generals racked up 16 runs over two innings, aided by stolen bases, hit-by-pitches and errors to mercy rule Kemper Academy 16-4 in five frames.
“Our bats came around, our defense was tight and we work well together when we play as a team,” Newton County Academy head coach Brooke Steele said. “Our baserunning knowledge definitely helped us a lot, and this being our first district game, really sets the tone for the rest of our district.”
After a scoreless first inning, The Lady Generals loaded the bases with no outs and proceeded to score seven runs in the bottom of the second. Right fielder Mary Kate Hardy and third basemen Cayden Alexander earned hits to load the bags, while left fielder Mallory Helm, first baseman Ashlyn Mathis, shortstop Lilly Hollingsworth and second baseman Gracie Humphreys were all either walked or hit by pitches and later scored. Center fielder Anna Turner followed with a two-out, base-clearing double that brought in three more runs. She then scored after Hardy reached on an error in her second at-bat in the inning.
Turner also hit a two-out single that scored two more in a nine-run third inning for NCA. She finished the night 2-for-2 at the plate with two hits, five RBIs, two runs and three steals. She also reached on an error.
“I didn’t expect this many runs, but we hit really well,” Turner said. “I had a good mindset, was hitting the cages beforehand and spent an hour with the girls prepping, talking to them and telling them we could win it.”
Kemper Academy scored twice in the third and fourth inning. Second baseman and relief pitcher Avery Luke reached on an error which scored center fielder Addy Warren and right fielder/second baseman Kinsley Briggs. Shortstop Peyton Dawkins earned the Lady Rams’ only hit, a two-out single in the fourth that brought home left fielder Gina Dudley and Briggs.
“We’ve been plagued by errors,” Kemper Academy head coach Matt White said. “It’s been a frustrating year.”
Alexander went 2-for-2 for NCA, getting walked in her third plate appearance, with a triple, three runs and a stolen base. The Lady Generals combined for eight hits, but got on base off five pitches that hit batters and three fielding errors. Six different players registered nine total stolen bases.
Starting pitcher Jordan Russell went all five innings in the win, striking out five, walking six and allowing one hit.
“She was on fire today,” Steele said. “I can always expect that out of her.”
The field lights went out in the top of the fifth inning with one out. The outage lasted for about 10 minutes, shortly after which the game was concluded.
