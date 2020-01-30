DECATUR — Arnie Oakes was officially announced as the next head coach of the Newton County Academy football program Thursday evening at a meet-and-greet in the school’s gymnasium.
Oakes joins the Generals after serving as defensive line coach for the defending MHSAA 2A semifinalist Scott Central, as well as assistant and head coaching stints at several other high schools over the last three decades.
He said he is looking forward to the challenge of rebuilding a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.
“I want to get a winning tradition started and keep it going. I think we can do that,” Oakes said. “I want them to buy into the program. I want them to know that I believe in them, and I’m going to do the things I have to do to make that happen.”
Prior to his time with the Rebels, Oakes was an assistant for three years with Terry High School and for 16 years with South Panola. He was also head coach at DeSoto School, Oak Hill Academy, Marshall Academy and Rebul Academy in the early and mid-1990s.
The hiring comes in the wake of the retirement of Robert Roberts, who is stepping down after 13 seasons as head coach to spend more time with his family. NCA headmaster Mike Tucker said the school is essentially trading one coach with extensive knowledge and experience for another.
“You can tell someone who knows football and someone who acts like they know football. He knows football,” Tucker said of Oakes. “And if he knows football, then he will do those things that are necessary to get these kids prepared and ready to play.”
Oakes is a teacher at Scott Central and said he will finish out the school year before transitioning full-time to Newton County Academy this summer. He plans on making frequent trips to Decatur, however, in preparation.
The Generals won their first and only state championship in 2014 under Roberts but haven’t won a playoff game since, and they’ve managed just 10 victories over the past three years. Oakes, who also serves as strength coach at Scott Central, said he plans on turning around the program by improving the physicality of players.”
“It starts with the weight room. You can do a tremendous amount in there that will help you on the football field,” he said. “Nowadays, if you’re not in that weight room, It’s hard to compete, especially at the playoff level. You’ve just got to be there, so I think if I can instill a work ethic in the weight room, I think we can gradually start building.”
Oakes added that he feels prepared for the job based on his previous posts, specifically referring to his tenure at South Panola when the Tigers won 89 straight games — the third longest streak in high school football history — over five seasons, and captured a national championship in 2010. He said the assistant coaches there have more responsibilities than head coaches as smaller schools.
The Carthage resident said his game strategy will be focused on the ground game, while being able to mix in play action passes and utilize a running quarterback.
“I like to hang my hat on being able to run the ball,” he said. “And being able to throw when you want to, and not have to.”
Tucker said he’s excited for Oakes’ tenure and his “weight room first” mentality, which he hopes will rub off on the players.
“You can tell by the way he talks that he knows what we wants,” he said. “He’s got his mind set on which direction he needs to go and what he needs to do to get there, and if he takes that to the kids, and they buy into it, that’s all it takes.”
