Last year, the Newton County Academy Generals struggled through a 2-9 season.
Veteran head coach Rob Roberts decided it was time for a change on offense and turned the reins over to assistant coach Tanner Smith.
This season, Roberts said the Generals hope to have a more balanced attack.
“We are try to be more balanced and spread the ball out more,” Roberts said. “We want to throw it more. We have been working on that and want to speed it up. I don’t know how that is going to work, but we are going to do something different. They looked good at it in our first scrimmage, and it was pretty wet. I thought we looked pretty good. I didn’t expect it to look that good.”
While the Generals are struggling with numbers like most schools their size, Roberts likes what he has on the field.
At quarterback, Zander Meeks will take over the offense, while Hayden West will be his backup.
Senior Eli Finnegan returns at running back after rushing for 842 yards on 150 carries and six touchdowns. Also working at running back is Colby Hollingsworth, Braxton Thoms and Hayze West.
At wide receiver is Hayden West, Wesley Williams, Hayden Wall, Braxton Kelly and Lee Hollingsworth. Kemp Alderman and Jordan Mason will be the tight ends and can also flex out.
On the line, Caleb Cosgrove will be at right tackle, while Harber Reese and Jacob Smith are competing at right guard. At center, Trey Mathis and Jacob Smith are working at center, while Zach Evans will b at left guard and Trey Terrell will be at left tackle.
“I think our offensive and defensive lines will be the key going into the season,” Roberts said. “We have to get them going and keep them healthy. We only have eight linemen. We are thin up front and can’t afford to get anybody hurt.”
On defense, Trey Terrell and Jacob Smith will be at defensive tackle, while Cole Hollingsworth will gets some reps. Mason and Alderman will be the defensive ends.
Colby Hollingsworth, Hayze West, Thoms, Finnegan and Reese will be working at linebacker. Hayden West, Hayden Wall and Williams will be working at cornerback, while Braxton Kelly and Lee Hollingsworth will be at safety.
“We are a lot faster on defense than we were last year,” Roberts said. “We don’t have the real big guys that we did last year. We won’t be as big, but I think we will be a lot faster. The new kids have looked good on defense and will help us over there.”
The Generals compete in District 3-3A with Amite School Center, Centreville and Sylva Bay.
“Centreville is always good, and I don’t expect that to change,” Roberts said. “Sylva Bay graduated a lot of kids from last year. I think they have picked up some kids, but whatever they have, they will play us tough. I don’t know much about Amite, but I’ve heard they lost a lot of seniors as well. I think we can compete.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.