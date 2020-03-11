A two-run seventh inning gave Mississippi State the edge in a 3-2 win against Texas Tech, earning the Bulldogs (12-4) a two-game week of their midweek series Wednesday.
Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Josh Hatcher’s and Luke Hancock’s RBI doubles gave the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead, and despite Texas Tech scoring a run in the top of the eighth, Mississippi State held on for the win.
Hatcher and Jordan Rowdey both went 2-for-4, and Rowdey also doubled for the Bulldogs.
Riley Self got the win on the mound, pitching two scoreless innings in relief and striking out two. Spencer Price tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the save, and Mississippi State starter Carlisle Koestler went five innings, giving up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Mississippi State begins a three-game series at home against Arkansas on Friday.
OLE MISS 18, LA.-MONROE 7
Tyler Keenan and Hayden Dunhurst both homered twice for Ole Miss as the Rebels rolled past Louisiana-Monroe Wednesday.
Keenan and Dunhurst both finished 4-for-5 with a double, and Kevin Graham also homered and drove in three runs. Peyton Chatagnier went 2-for-5 with a double, and Hayden Leatherwood was 3-for-5 with a double.
Rebels starter Jackson Kimbrell got the win, going five innings and giving up one run on six hits while striking out four.
Ole Miss (16-1) will host LSU for a weekend series beginning Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.