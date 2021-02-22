Luke Hancock was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs as Mississippi State beat Texas Tech 11-5 Monday in the final day of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.
Rowdey Jordan finished 2-for-5 with a triple, and Landon Jordan doubled for the Bulldogs. Josh Hatcher and Scotty Dubrule both went 2-for-4. Kamren James, Logan Tanner and Brad Cumbest also collected hits for Mississippi State.
Carlisle Koestler got the win in relief for the Bulldogs. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and surrendered one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six. Starter Jackson Fristoe pitched three scoreless innings, striking out four.
OLE MISS 8, TEXAS 1
Ole Miss improved to 3-0 on the young season with an 8-1 win vs. Texas in the final day of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Peyton Chatagnier was 3-for-4 with a double, and Trey LaFluer finished 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Jacob Gonzalez walked twice and tripled for Ole Miss.
Starter Derek Diamond got the win for Ole Miss, tossing six innings of one-run ball. He surrendered just four hits and one walk while striking out eight.
SOUTHERN MISS 10, NORTHWESTERN STATE 0
The Golden Eagles got a seven-inning win in the rubber match of their season-opening series against Northwestern State.
Reed Trimble had two three-run home runs for the Golden Eagles and finished 2-for-4, and Reece Ewing was also 2-for-4. Drew Boyd got the win for Southern Miss, pitching five scoreless innings and giving up just two hits while striking out nine. Matthew Adams pitched the final two innings and struck out three for the Golden Eagles.
