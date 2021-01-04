For the time being, Meridian High School basketball fans will have to watch games via livestream.
The Meridian Public School District announced Monday afternoon it would not allow fans to attend middle school, junior varsity and varsity basketball games through the entire month of January. According to a press release from the MPSD, the high number of COVID-19 cases statewide led district officials to suspend fan attendance, which will be re-evaluated in February.
“This decision was a hard one, but we feel like this provides the safest environment for players, coaches and community when we look at playing home basketball games,” MHS athletic director Cheyenne Trussell said in the press release.
Since MHS has streaming capabilities, middle school games will take place at the high school’s main gymnasium to allow fans the opportunity to watch those games on livestream as well as junior varsity and varsity MHS contests. Fans can still attend MHS soccer games at this time due to soccer being an outdoor sport.
Trussell said the decision wasn’t made overnight, but with COVID-19 case numbers still high at the start of the new year, it made the most sense to limit the total number of people in the gym at one time.
“We pondered the decision since the beginning of the season but took a wait-and-see approach to see if the numbers would decline, and at this time they aren’t,” Trussell said.
As frustrating as it might be, it’s preferable to suspending team activities, Trussell said.
“This was definitely an effort to help us keep our student-athletes on the court,” Trussell said. “We’ll revisit this in February, but right now we felt it was for the best.”
MHS hasn’t played in its home gym since early November after a varsity boys contest with Hattiesburg was cut short due to a slippery floor. Its next home game is scheduled for Friday against George County, and Trussell said the gym has received two coats of wax, so further issues aren’t expected.
“Everything is ready to go,” Trussell said.
To watch games online, visit mpsdk12.net/mhsathletics and click the “watch Wildcat sports here” banner at the top of the page.
