Austin Dungan and Austin Carle share more than their first names. The two have been playing tennis together since they were in elementary school, and this season, they decided to try doubles.
Up until the district meet, Dungan and Carle, both juniors at Lamar, were singles players, as they had been their entire lives. Their coach, Anthony Hiatt, went to them before district and proposed moving over to doubles. It was a change they embraced — and one that paid off.
Dungan and Carle didn’t lose a match as doubles players, and that culminated in an MAIS Class 4A state championship in No. 2 doubles late last week. What seemed like a random idea at first ended up being a key move for the pair.
“I said Lamar’s tennis team could benefit if we changed it up a little bit, and I think they liked the idea of doing something different, and they jumped up and ran with it,” Hiatt said. “They ended up being as strong as our No. 1 (doubles) team by the end of the year. We would have put them up against anyone in state.”
Carle said he was shocked when Hiatt pitched the idea of playing doubles, but he and Dungan trusted their coach and embraced the challenge.
“He explained how there were a bunch of other strong opponents playing singles, and we may not have made it as far as we made it if we had stuck with singles,” Carle said.
First they won at district, then they won at the North State meet, and all of a sudden the two began to realize they had a real shot at state.
“We didn’t know what North State would look like, but when we won it, we were sort of surprised,” Dungan said. “Our coach really helped shape us up to play doubles.”
Hiatt worked on their volleying and moving around the net, Dungan explained. The adjustment wasn’t too difficult for either one.
“We’ve been on the same team since sixth grade and have been playing together since either fourth or fifth grade, so it was pretty natural for us,” Dungan said.
Said Carle, “We have that chemistry that some people might take time to (develop), so we kind of clicked, and we’ve been playing really well with each other.”
The two practiced against Lamar’s senior doubles players, which helped get them up to speed quickly.
“Luckily we have another really good doubles team with Miller Hodge and Collier McRae, and those four played together in practice, and that helped tremendously,” Hiatt said. “They went undefeated once I put them together in doubles, and they were getting their strongest competition every day in practice.”
At the state meet, Carle said they started out slowly but came on strong when they needed to, resulting in a state championship.
“I was very relieved,” Carle said. “It felt like a big weight coming off our shoulders knowing all of our hard work had paid off.”
Said Dungan, “It was great. It was the first time either of us had won state, so to do that as a junior felt great.”
Playing doubles gave each of them an appreciation for the other’s skills, too.
“He’s calm,” Dungan said of Carle. “He doesn’t get too heated if something goes wrong, and he’s consistent. He can rally, which is the key in doubles.”
When they needed raw strength, Carle said Dungan provided plenty of it.
“He’s a really strong person, so he’s good at hitting strong shots, and his net game is really good,” Carle said of Dungan. “He’s a really good player overall.”
Hiatt said he’s already looking forward to next season, when Dungan and Carle will have a year’s experience of playing doubles under their belts.
“It was great,” Hiatt said. “I was really proud of them. As coaches we don’t always make the right choice, but sometimes we do, and it’s satisfying when it comes together like we hope.”
