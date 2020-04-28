When he was a defensive backs coach at Meridian High School, Kevin Roberts remembers asking then-wide receiver Travis Reed to try his hand at the position he coached.
Little did Roberts know that decision would lead to Reed one day having a chance at making an NFL roster.
Reed, a 2016 graduate of MHS, signed with the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend as an undrafted free agent. After high school, he played two seasons at Jones College before transferring to South Alabama, where he finished his college football career as a cornerback. Back at MHS, Roberts said Reed’s speed and athleticism stood out, but he had no idea asking him to try out defensive back one day in practice would end up being Reed’s path to professional football.
“He was like, ‘Coach, I don’t know what to do because I’ve never played defensive back. I’ll try — but one thing I do know is, I’ll hit,” Roberts recalled. “Once he told me that, I knew he would be special. Not a lot of kids are willing to make a change. Playing receiver, you know where you’re going; at defensive back, you don’t, but he was up for the challenge.”
Reed said he didn’t want to play defensive back at first when Roberts proposed he try the position, but the feel for lining up against receivers came naturally for him, and looking back, he’s glad he gave it a shot.
“It’s one of the best decisions I made,” Reed said. “I’m glad I made the decision because it gave me a better chance to get this opportunity.”
When Reed got the call from the Colts this past weekend, he described the feeling as surreal.
“I still can’t believe it,” Reed said. “It feels like it’s not real, even though I know it is. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about my entire life, and I’m just blessed and thankful for the opportunity.”
While he didn’t realize back then that trying Reed out at defensive back would lead to a chance with the NFL, Roberts said Reed has not just the physical tools but the mental tools to be successful as well.
“When you can run and you’re tall and you can jump the way he can, you have a shot at playing big-time ball,” Roberts said. “I think early on some things didn’t go his way as far as recruiting, so he had to go the JUCO route (with Jones College). I think that made him hungry, and JUCO ball is very tough mentally and physically. You have to be strong to handle the challenges that come with it, and that’s why a lot of guys don’t make it through JUCO.”
Reed is 6-foot-2, and Roberts said teams are looking for tall, athletic players like Reed.
“There aren’t a lot of defensive backs who are 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2,” Roberts said. “He brings length and athleticism to the table.”
Carlo McClelland, who coached Reed at wide receiver while Reed was at MHS, said he’s proud to see one of his former athletes get a shot at playing in the NFL.
“I’m happy for Travis to get this opportunity to represent not only Meridian but kids around this area who have the same dreams and aspirations he had growing up,” McClelland said. “It’s a blessing for him and his family, and I wish Travis nothing but the best on his journey in life and in the NFL.”
Representing MHS and the city of Meridian is important to Reed, and he said no matter how successful he is, he won’t forget his hometown.
“The tradition of Meridian High football, it goes way back,” Reed said. “You can achieve anything you put your mind to as long as you stay focused and give it your all. I love representing my hometown. It’s a great feeling.”
While Reed doesn’t know when the Colts will resume team activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he’s doing the best he can to stay in shape when football finally resumes.
“I’m just staying ready for whenever it’s time for me to go,” Reed said. “I’m going to get in my playbook so when it’s time I’ll have everything down pat and ready to roll.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.