Lamar volleyball coach Courtney Schimelpfening admits if she was having the kind of production Lady Raiders freshman Caroline Frugé is having, she would have developed a swollen head.
Despite only being in her second year of volleyball, Frugé has accumulated some impressive numbers. She leads the state in serving aces and is No. 2 in the country for serving aces, according to MaxPreps.com as of Monday. She is also No. 3 in the state for kills and No. 1 in the state for digs. Frugé’s teammates look to her for leadership, both in how she plays and how she hypes up her teammates.
Somehow, none of it has gone to Frugé’s head, Schimelpfening said, and her humbleness is one of the things that has allowed her to excel with limited experience.
“She’s so open to learning new things and applying new things, even when it may be uncomfortable because it’s a brand new sport,” Schimelpfening said. “The fact that she’s so coachable makes it so much more fun and so much easier to produce such a phenomenal athlete.”
Frugé said when it comes to volleyball, two things drive her: a hunger to be the best volleyball player she can be, and a desire to be the best teammate and friend she can be.
“I never want it to be about me because volleyball is such a big team sport,” Frugé said. “Every play starts with a good pass or set from your teammate, so I wouldn’t be here without them, and I want to recognize them all the time.”
In fact, it was her friendships at Lamar that first piqued Frugé’s interest in volleyball. While she participated in cheerleading, gymnastics and tennis when she was younger, Frugé said she never developed a passion for any of those sports like she feels for volleyball now. Prior to her eighth-grade year at Lamar, Frugé attended an all-day skills camp at the school.
“I knew some of my friends were going, and my parents were like, ‘I think this would be good to try,’” Frugé recalled. “I was really nervous because I was the only one going who hadn’t done volleyball before.”
It didn’t take long, though, for the sport to become a passion. She tried out for and made Lamar’s team as an eighth grader, and her teammates soon became a second family to Frugé, which was helpful when she was just starting out playing.
“All my teammates were so sweet and supportive, and they encouraged me so much,” Frugé said. “I also think it’s just so much fun to be in a team sport, to where you’re not doing it alone.”
When Frugé first joined the team, Schimelpfening said the then-eighth grader’s potential as a volleyball player was evident right away.
“Immediately we recognized her athletic potential,” Schimelpfening said. “You can always tell an athlete from a non-athlete, and she had not only the athletic potential but the drive that no matter what the task was, she wanted to be better at everything and every aspect of volleyball.”
Between playing for Lamar and for the Queen City Athletics Volleyball Club’s travel team, the sport has become a year-round commitment for Frugé, and Schimelpfening said Frugé’s dedication is just as impressive as her athletic abilities.
“Caroline’s enthusiasm is definitely above most,” Schimelpfening said. “While for some it’s just a hobby, Caroline Frugé lives and breathes volleyball. She plays all season long between our school and travel teams, and she’s been more committed to it than most recreational athletes.”
Even with countless hours spent playing and practicing, Frugé insists volleyball has never felt like a burden.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Frugé said. “I want to be doing this all the time. School and club are really different, but I love traveling for club. I get to meet new people so much.”
Leigh Ann Ballou, Lamar’s head of school, said she’s enjoyed watching Frugé during home volleyball games and has become impressed with the respect Frugé commands.
“It’s been fun to see Caroline as one of the younger student-athletes step up to be such a leader,” Ballou said. “That’s what’s impressed me the most about Caroline. She can keep the whole team excited and going. I don’t know much about volleyball, but watching her play has taught me a lot about the sport.”
But Frugé said no team can find success if only one person is leading, and lifting up her teammates is more about wanting to be a good friend than it is trying to live up to the label of being a leader.
“I love encouraging my team, and I love how they give it back to me,” Frugé said. “I feel like as a whole, I’m not leading on my own. I feel like we can all encourage each other and lead each other.”
Ultimately, the individual success is nice, but sharing that success with her teammates is the most important thing for Frugé because of how close she’s become with each of them.
“They’re like my family, and they’re always there with me,” Frugé said. “Even if I’ve had a long day at school, I can look forward to going to volleyball because I get to see them. They never let me feel like I’m less than what I can be.”
