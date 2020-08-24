The State Games of Mississippi has been fortunate to hold more than half of its yearly sporting events despite the restrictions and concerns raised by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
And some events are still in the offing.
“What a year it has been so far,” said Carolyn Smith, executive director for the State Games of Missisisppi. “Whereas we usually hold most of our sports in May and June, this year we’ve spread them out throughout the year, taking into account the safety of everyone who attends.
“We could not have done it without the help of our RUSH Medical Advisory Team and our sponsors, who saw that — while things are different — the games have continued.”
The safety of all participants, spectators, volunteers and staff has been at the forefront of each decision to hold an event in 2020. Those sports have included the popular soccer and All-Star Baseball competitions. Coming up this weekend is the Youth Grand Slam baseball tournament, as well as the Mountain Biking and Martial Arts events that will be hosted in October and November, respectively.
“We have been so fortunate to have athletes, volunteers and families enthusiastically endorse our efforts to hold sporting events. Plus, the unwavering support of our Board of Directors, sponsors and staff has allowed our statewide amateur sporting events to endure,” Smith said.
Also on the horizon for the State Game of Mississippi is the annual Pumpkin Run, a 5K event that will be Oct. 17 at Bonita Lakes Park.
“Has the year been unusual? Yes,” Smith said. “But we have shown the resilience and hard work that have characterized the State Games of Mississippi for 29 years. We look forward to the return of a full slate of events and the Opening Ceremony for our 30th year in 2021.”
