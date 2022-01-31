Tripp Morrow had a hat trick for Lamar as the Raiders defeated Heritage Academy 6-2 Monday in boys prep soccer action.
In addition to Morrow’s three goals, Gavin Aull, Benson Oates and Daniel Baah each scored a goal for the Raiders. The win improved Lamar to 4-1 in district play, and head coach Cesar Diaz said he was pleased with the effort of both his starters and junior varsity players, who saw significant playing time in the second half.
“They played great,” Diaz said. “They needed to come out with a win. Those JV kids are the future for Lamar, so I want to get them some playing time and let them experience a high school game, so that ended up working out great.”
The Raiders have only played 11 games total out of 14 scheduled up through the end of January, and Diaz said he tried to keep the players in as best playing shape as possible even with the cancelations.
“We try to take those days where we don’t have games or when games getcanceled due to rain or COVID stuff and still practice and get them
going and do 11 on 11 and stuff like that — just shadow training so we can get as much as we can out of it,” Diaz said.
Lamar (4-7 overall) is scheduled to host East Rankin Academy Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.