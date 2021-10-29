DECATUR — Parker Lang decided to give the swim team a try his senior year at Newton County.
“I was either going to do this or cross country, and I figured I’d use my arms, too,” Lang explained. “I started working out with them after their high school season last year.”
The Newton County swim team had just completed its inaugural year at the school, sending eight athletes to the MHSAA Class I North State meet and two to the state meet last October. Lang had never been a member of a swim team before, but the positive word of mouth and the chance to work out his entire body made him want to jump into a new sport.
It paid off, as Lang was able to qualify for the Class I state meet, which took place Saturday, Oct. 23, in Tupelo. He was a member of the boys 400-yard freestyle relay team along with Landon McConnell, Dylan Neal and Logan Usry that placed seventh and cut 16 seconds of their best time/school record, and Lang also placed 15th in the 100-yard backstroke.
“I liked being able to see my progress and how I was making myself better,” Lang said. “Now that I can look back, it’s kind of amazing.”
Newton County had five times more swimmers make the state meet than last year. Senior Maya Olmstead placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley, and she was part of a 200-yard medley relay team that placed sixth and broke their school record by 1.5 seconds along with teammates Lauren Hopkins, Ashlee McCall and Lily Collison.
Maya Olmstead said she was used to big meets like the state meet, since she did year-round swim for years within MS Swimming. The atmosphere was normal for her, but she knew it was a new thing for a lot of her teammates, which is why she tried to act as an encourager.
“I just gave them tips on how to calm down,” Maya Olmstead said.
Bryan Olmstead, one of the team’s coaches, said he didn’t know what to expect at first out of this year’s group, but he knew it was a special team when they all started to bond and cut times throughout the course of the season.
“In the second year I had some swimmers who are more experienced, and the new kids caught on way faster because we’re building that team spirit,” Bryan Olmstead said. “Even though swim is kind of individual, you’re going up against an intense amount of pressure, so it’s nice to have that kid who’s been there a while to say, ‘We got this. This is what we’re going to do,’ or, ‘This is what we’re going to focus on.’”
As one of the inaugural members of the team, Maya Olmstead said she was encouraged by not only the growth in numbers, but also the drive of the team in year two.
“We have more kids, and the ones who were here last year improved, and the new kids got a grasp of what they were doing a little quicker,” Maya Olmstead said. “Everyone pushed harder this year because we wanted to make it to state.”
A total of 18 kids were on the team this year, and coach Anthia Olmstead said careful scheduling was the key to making sure they all got the attention they needed. The team trained in a 10-foot-wide, 75-foot-long poll the Olmsteads have in their backyard, meaning they often had to work out in the pool at different times during the day.
“We started with tryouts in May and started training as much as possible early on,” Anthia Olmstead said. “We started with two kids (at a time) at first until they got their swim legs and then put in more than two kids. I was scheduled with them all day.”
McCall, a sophomore, said there was an adjustment period when she first joined the team, but she quickly took to the sport and is grateful to have been a part of their success.
“It’s definitely been a journey,” said McCall, who also placed 10th in the 100-yard breastroke and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle, cutting four seconds off her best for each swim. “At first I was shy and not used to being told to do things.”
Once she got used to competing, McCall said she grew to appreciate the Olmsteads’ coaching.
“Coach Bryan knows what to say when you need to put your all into it, and he’s made me so happy with how I swim,” McCall said. “Anthia is an encourager. At competitions, it’s hard to hear, but Coach Bryan is the loudest person there, so when I hear him, my legs start kicking like crazy. When I mess something up, he tells me what to fix so I can do better next time.”
With Maya Olmstead graduating in May, the team will lose its captain, but Bryan Olmstead said he expects the void to be filled with several returning swimmers between now and next fall.
“In the last four to five months other swimmers are stepping up to that plate,” Bryan Olmstead said. “I know I’ll have captains next year because they’re stepping into that maturity level where I know we can push the team farther. A coach can only do so much, and then it’s up to the kids, and the kids are more positive, so it’s driving up the whole team. Next year, I hope to have four to five more kids on the team so we can do more relays.”
The most rewarding part for Anthia Olmstead has been watching the swimmers develop not just physically but emotionally as well.
“They’re getting into shape, and they’ve all bonded,” Anthia Olmstead said. “They all like each other — they have group (text messaging) chats. It’s rewarding to see them improve. They’re not your typical athletes, so to see their confidence grow in what they do is rewarding. All the new kids probably lost a combined 100 pounds, and as a coach it’s rewarding to see them develop as people.”
While it was his only year to swim in high school, Lang said he’s grateful for the individual attention the coaches showed not just him but also his teammates.
“It shows they’re intent on making everyone better and making the team better,” Lang said. “It makes me feel good that they were trying to make me better and work harder.”
Other results from the state meet: Hopkins cut five seconds to place 12th in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Easton Baker, the youngest boy at the meet, placed 14th in the 100-yard butterfly, breaking his school record by two seconds; the 400-yard girls freestyle team of Olmstead, Hopkins, McCall and Ashlin Round placed 11; and the boys 200-yard medley relay team of McConnell, Lang, Baker and Usry placed 14th.
