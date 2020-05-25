Like all Mississippi high school seniors who played a spring sport, Lamar golfer Eli Mitchell had his final season with the Raiders canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve just been practicing every day,” said Mitchell, who signed with South Alabama. “After finishing schoolwork in the mornings I would come out and practice.”
The layoff from team activities didn’t seem to affect Mitchell this weekend, as he and teammate Judge Little won the Ed Lewis Memorial Day Tournament at Northwood Country Club Monday afternoon. The pair shot a 62 in the four-ball round Saturday, a 60 in the shamble round Sunday and a 61 in the scramble round Monday, for a 183 in the championship Ol’ Glory flight. It was the second time Mitchell was on a winning team at one of Northwood’s three major tournaments, the first coming last fall when he and Lamar teammate Brady Lagendyk won the Jimmy Gamblin Labor Day Tournament.
“It’s nice knowing you and your teammate were the best ones out here this weekend,” Mitchell said.
Northwood Golf Pro Kyle Carpenter said he hopes the momentum from winning the Memorial Day tournament carries over for Mitchell when he arrives at South Alabama in August.
“It gives him a lot of confidence going into college,” Carpenter said. “He’s a big fish going into a big pond now, and we’re really excited to see what he can do there.”
Little has won numerous tournaments at Northwood over the years, and Mitchell said he enjoyed playing with Little. The two had never played on a tournament team together previously, though they have golfed together at Northwood before.
“It was good,” Mitchell said. “He helped a lot.”
It was Carpenter’s first major tournament at Northwood since taking over as golf pro earlier this year, and he said he was grateful that the weather cooperated for the most part.
“Everything went well I believe,” Carpenter said. “We had a few storms in there, but everyone was able to get finished. We had some great play by Eli and Judge, and we had some really good scores today.”
The team of Alex DeBardeleben and Alex Snyder placed second with a 187, while Alex Weddington and David Ray came in third with a 188 after winning a scorecard playoff with Lance Strickland and David Rosenbaum, who also scored a 188.
