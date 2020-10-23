DECATUR — They’re the defending national champions for a reason.
With the help of strong defense and the play of freshman quarterback Philip Short, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College ran past East Central Community College 31-3 in a key Mississippi Association of Community College Conference South Division matchup Thursday night at Bailey Stadium.
“We’re improving, but we needed a game like this to get a lot of guys on offense touches, but I’m proud of the kids,” third-year Gulf Coast head coach Jack Wright said. “The defense played lights out, didn’t allow many yards and created a lot of turnovers.”
The Bulldog defense held ECCC to 211 yards of total offense, including just 72 total yards in the second half. There was a stretch late in third and early fourth quarters where, on four straight ECCC possessions, the Gulf Coast defense forced four straight turnovers (three fumbles and a interception).
Off those four, the Bulldogs could only manage 10 points. One was a 25-yard field goal by Caden Davis and the other a 3-yard touchdown pass from Philip Short to Jymetre Hester with three seconds left in the third quarter to make the score 31-3.
“I’m really pleased with that, but on offense we only came away with 10 points off four turnovers,” Wright said. “The red zone offense is something we have to work on. A win is a win in this league, and they’re not easy, and the kids are getting better every week.”
ECCC struck first on the opening drive of the game with a 31-yard field goal by Robens Beauplan to take a 3-0 lead with 12:15 left in the first quarter. Gulf Coast responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Cam Thomas to take a 7-3 lead with 10:12 remaining.
Short then hit Jalen Bracey on a 48-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 14-3 with 10:33 left in the second quarter. Micah McGowan had a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left before halftime to give the Bulldogs a 21-3 lead.
Short finished with 256 yards passing with two touchdowns to lead Gulf Coast (3-0, 3-0 MACCC South).
“We came out and executed the game plan. The receivers ran great routes, the offensive line blocked well, and it made my job easy,” Short said. “The defense played lights out, but offensively we stalled in the second half, and that’s something we will fix and get better at.”
Deonte Yarbrough had 70 yards passing to lead ECCC (1-3, 1-3).
