Miles Miller has undergone a long journey in a short amount of time.
The former Meridian High School basketball standout originally signed with the U.S. Naval Academy in the spring of 2018, but those plans changed when Miller suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg the night of his senior prom. After surgery and rehab, he attended Ole Miss during the 2018-19 school year as a preferred walk-on and practiced with the team while getting back into playing shape.
Following his experience in Oxford, Miller transferred to Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., and the redshirted freshman guard has started 11 games and seen playing time in 29 contests for the Bisons so far this season. After his post-high school plans evolved several times in two years, Miller said he’s happy to finally have some continuity.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” Miller said. “It’s definitely been up-and-down for me, but now that I’m back doing what I love, it’s just been a great experience. It was tough having to take a year off from basketball because I had been playing it every year since I was 5, but taking a year off allowed me to soak everything in.”
Miller didn’t see playing time while at Ole Miss, but he practiced with the Rebels throughout the 2018-19 season, which allowed him to gain a lot of valuable experience against SEC-level players. That helped prepare him for the minutes he’s seeing at Lipscomb — and it doesn’t hurt that his leg is finally healed, too.
“I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” said Miller, who is currently up to 168 pounds. “I would say toward January or February of 2019 is when I got into the full swing of practicing every day at Ole Miss, and that’s when I felt more like my old self. I could tell I was back.”
A member of the 2016-17 Class 6A state championship team at Meridian, Miller and his teammates had to go through a slate of high-level teams in order to win the title that year. College basketball is obviously a much higher level, though, and Miller said the redshirt year at Ole Miss did him a lot of good preparing for college competition, even if it was frustrating not getting into games.
“The biggest adjustment is definitely the size and speed of the game,” Miller said. “In high school, me being 6-foot-3, I’m almost always one of the tallest players on the court, but now I’m one of the shortest. You’re playing against grown men every day, so you have to be 100% locked in all the time, even in practice.”
Lipscomb provided an opportunity for Miller to see playing time this season, and it being a private Christian school also attracted him to the school. Though the Bisons are just 14-15 on the season, Lipscomb has gone 72-31 the previous three years combined, including a 29-8 season a year ago during which the Bisons made it to the Athletic Sun Conference Tournament championship game.
“Coming from Meridian, every year is state championship or bust,” Miller said. “Growing up, all I’ve known is winning, so going to a winning program was a major factor in my decision.”
Basketball isn’t the only thing keeping Miller busy. A law, justice and society major, Miller was in Washington, D.C., last week on a school trip with other students in the same major.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Miller said. “My interest in law is even more piqued, and I definitely want to continue down this path and eventually become a criminal justice lawyer, which is my dream job.”
Things have returned to a sense of normalcy for Miller, but he’s taken away plenty of lessons from having to rehab and change his college plans. The No. 1 piece of advice for someone going through something similar is to believe you’ll get past every obstacle put in your way, Miller said.
“You just have to put your head down and work and don’t sit there in self-pity,” Miller said. “With every obstacle, just work through it and stay with your family.”
Miller is the son of Shannon and Sherrod Miller.
