Award-winning author and turkey master Otha Barham has spent a lifetime calling to wary gobblers around the country, and his Mississippi turkey education prepared him well. The wise old birds around these parts were such a challenge that they made other birds seem easy.
Otha has finally hung up his shotgun and stowed his gear but hasn’t forgotten how to find and call up the old toms.
At 83 years old, he was still successful at getting his birds. Barham can’t run and gun like he used to, but he could still be effective by hunting the midday hours and utilizing his patience and calling skills.
Barham prefers hunting during midday hours from high atop a ridgetop where his enticing calls can be heard from long distances in any direction. Evidence of his success was shown during a midday hunt during his last turkey season a couple years ago.
“I didn’t hear a gobbler at daylight, so I called sparingly, like the old-time hunters recommended,” said Barham. “ I didn’t want to spook the turkeys by calling too much and making them call shy. I’d call about every 30 minutes trying to attract any bird I could.”
Barham stroked the lid of his gobble box with a series of yelps and put the call down.
“Gobble, gobble, obble,” sounded off an old tom in response from the hollow to his north.
“At 10:30 that old gobbler belted out a thunderous gobble, so I called back to him,” said Barham. “I sent out a few sweet love yelps just to let him know where I was and shut it down for a while. I wanted to entice him to come looking for me.”
After a little game of cat and mouse, the gobbler couldn’t stand it any longer and belted out a few more gobbles, pleading with the hen to answer him once more.
“I answered him again about 15 minutes later and he gobbled right back at me,” Barham said. “Then he went silent and I knew he was coming.”
Ten minutes later Barham heard a limb crack and turned to look. Out walked the coal black monster gobbler.
“That gobbler suddenly appeared like an apparition and stopped dead in his tracks,” said Barham. “He didn’t move for what seemed like an eternity and just stood there and looked around the field. He was afraid that another gobbler was going to come in and spoil his party and he was on full alert.”
“He finally started easing towards the woods, so I decided to try and find out if I had enough for him,” Barham said. “I told myself that it was now or never as I pulled the trigger.”
“Ka-boom” roared his 12 Gauge Berretta. The lovesick tom collapsed in a heap, flopped a few times and died.
The old master turkey hunter had put another notch on his turkey call. Later on during the season he duplicated the feat with another fine bird he killed at 1:45 p.m.
“If you have the patience and know how to call, then you can find a ridgetop or pasture where turkeys are and still be successful harvesting turkeys no matter what your age,” said Barham. “It was hard for me at first, but I finally had to modify my hunting and I’ve been very successful as a result.”
If you want to harvest a gobbler this spring, you might want to utilize some of Barham’s tips and techniques, and you just might harvest a fine gobbler yourself. Take it from the accomplished hunter and head to the woods and be patient. Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.