Johnny Cumberland started planning for success a couple years ago, and several things helped him score on his latest trophy conquest. Although this talented hunter is continually planning for success and upgrading his equipment as needed, he never rests on his past successes but strives to keep current by using the latest equipment at his disposal.
“I had this deer on camera since I first put it out just before gun season,” said Johnny Cumberland. “He actually showed up in a “new” field we hadn’t hunted in the past. They had cut the timber there 2 years ago and we had planted a 1/2-acre field in the bottom.”
“He was the biggest buck I’ve had on camera and I decided to do whatever it took to get him and that included hunting him every day.”
Now many people will go to a stand so often that the smart bucks pattern them. That’s not so with Cumberland as he placed his stand 300-yards away from the green field. That was a key factor in harvesting this trophy buck. That and the cell phone game camera that allowed him to keep track of the bucks appearances at that location.
“He came to the field 4 days in a row about 10-minutes after dark,” Cumberland said. “I could get to the stand and get in it without spooking the deer so that was a key component of being able to hunt him after work during the late afternoons. He was actually coming out about 283 yards just after shooting light.”
Cumberland hunted the buck six afternoons in a row trying to catch a glimpse of the buck. He never knew if the buck would hitch a ride with a doe and follow her out of the country, but he was going to stay with him at this stand as long as he kept showing up and making an appearance.
“On the seventh day that I hunted him three 8-point bucks stepped out and started feeding but I didn’t have a clear shot, so I had to wait,” said Cumberland. “I had to wait for the big one to step out and get away from them so I could have a clear shot. I’d ranged them at 283 yards and set my scope for that distance.”
The bucks finally separated just a bit and Cumberland centered his crosshairs on the buck and gently touched the trigger.
“Tic-Boom” roared the Custom Remington Rifle and the trophy buck collapsed in an instant with one precision shot to the buck’s engine room!
Amazingly, Cumberland shot the buck with his custom rifle that he had bought as a teenager from Howard Brothers!
“I bought that Remington 30 06 when I was young and I’ve killed an untold number of trophy bucks but I’d finally wore the barrel out and had to do something, but I didn’t want to quit using it,” Cumberland said.
Cumberland took the rifle to a man in Livingston, Alabama and he took his old Remington Action and actually built a customized long distance precision rifle with it. The old Remington Action is utilized by custom gunsmiths around the country when building custom rifles because it is the gold standard.
“The guy used my action along with a new barrel chambered for the .280 Ackley Improved and put it on a carbon fiber stock and it will drive tacks,” said Cumberland. “I saved up my money to build this gun and that 283 yard distance was nothing. I put a custom Leupold VX-5 HD 3-15X44 CDS scope with the custom dial on it and when I pulled that trigger the buck never moved, he just collapsed!”
After Cumberland got the customized rifle back, he practiced with it and became proficient. He also started shooting Berger 168 grain classic hunter handloads and they proved to be the ultimate long-range bullets for the gun.
“You’ve got to trust the dial on the scope,” he said. “I’ll range the distance and then click the dial to the corresponding distance and you are right on the money. I ranged that buck, held dead on and squeezed the trigger and made a perfect shot.”
Cumberland has shot a pie plate at 500 yards and said that at 200 yards you can almost shoot in the same hole. Last year he actually killed two elk with the rifle, and that’s about all you’d ever need in a rifle in this country. It’s deadly on whitetail bucks and Rocky Mountain elk!
After Cumberland used his old favorite Remington 700 rifle for 45 years, it was reborn as a custom designed .280 Ackley Improved rifle, a killer in the hands of this talented marksman and hunter! Still making memories with his trusty rifle, it just can’t get any better than that for Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.