I met Mrs. Rose Blakeney when she was a young 68-year-old after she had just harvested her first buck! She got started late because there were no deer in the area she grew up in and she just wanted to try it for herself.
By now you can surmise that Rose Blakeney is not your typical grandmother. Oh yes, she’s a wonderful lady and very giving and loving grandmother who is quick to brag on her children and grandchildren.
She’s now the matriarch of a large family of 32 people including kids, grandchildren and great grands! But what makes her different is that she’s a natural born deer slayer. Amazingly, she has continued harvesting trophy bucks since that first one she shot about 16 years ago.
During her first 10 years of hunting she regularly harvested a limit of trophy bucks and was an avid hunter. Due medical condition that came up she slowed down on her deer hunting for a couple years, but this past season she had a chance to hunt a few times, and boy did she ever take advantage of the opportunity.
Mimi Rose, as she is known by her grandchildren, made a few hunts in the January late season and one particular hunt she took with her son Kenny in the Mississippi Delta was quite a trip.
“We got into the stand and it wasn’t long before some does came into the field and I started watching them,” said Blakeney. “It was a beautiful spot with green strips and plenty of beautiful redbirds and other birds feeding nearby.”
Blakeney marvels at the beauty of the outdoors and really soaks it in every time she ventures into the Delta Woods.
“After a couple hours of sitting Kenny had to stand up and stretch because he’d gotten stiff,” she said. “About that time I saw a deer coming into the field and I told Kenny that there was a buck walking into the field with his head down, but I couldn’t tell how good he was.”
Blakeney doesn’t get too excited when hunting, but her son really got shook up when he saw such a good deer so close.
“Shoot that deer mama!” said Kenny Blakeney. “Take your time, don’t get nervous. Shoot him mama!”
“Boom!” Roared Blakeney’s rifle and the buck dropped like it had been hit with a ton of bricks.
“I got him with one shot to the heart,” Mimi Rose said. “It was an 8-point with thick antlers, a 20-inch inside spread and 23-inch main beams!”
Needless to say, Mimi Rose was overjoyed at harvesting a trophy buck during the final weeks of the season.
After she got warmed up with the trophy buck, she followed up the next day with a doe harvest, a big doe shot at 187 yards. She was up for the task at hand when any deer came in. Just imagine being 84-years-old and still deer hunting. Not only that, but successfully harvesting bucks at long ranges. She has actually provided scrumptious venison steaks and roasts for her family!
Blakeney, a Flowood resident, was out of commission in 2019 due to a medical condition that slowed her hunting, but she was back with a vengeance this year, enjoying her time hunting with family and friends and harvesting more deer and yet another trophy buck.
Last year she also continued her big buck tradition when she finally got back into the woods and killed a trophy 9-point after overcoming those medical issues. If you didn’t know it by now, this is one talented lady with a lot of tenacity and a heart for the wild outdoors.
“If I can do it at this age, then anybody can with a little help from their friends or family,” Mimi Rose said. Imagine the possibilities and you just might harvest that big buck yourself next season.
Carpe Diem!
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.