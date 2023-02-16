There’s nothing like catching crappie in the spring, and that time is near. When the weather is mild and stable the crappie bite usually commences in mid to late February, so you have to be ready or you might just miss the action.
On Okatibbee Lake anglers can find and catch crappie in a variety of ways, and most anglers catch quite a few. If the water is up in the brush or grass, there’s just nothing much better than a jig and pole. I’ve caught a limit of perch and never moved the boat. Just dance a jig around the grass and brush and hold on. If a perch is there he will strike!
When you have springs with little rain and no flooding, anglers usually have to start fishing the offshore ditches, humps and submerged stumps along the flats and ditches.
Pine Springs cove which includes the minnow pond area is one of the favorite crappie holes for spring anglers as the crappie will move in and stop on the shallow dams and ditches where the fish can find structure or submerged stumps.
Many anglers will spider rig the shallow waters with multiple poles and work the area back and forth until they find a concentration of fish.
Other anglers will find a stump and use a jig pole and jig or minnow after they locate the fish. Many catch their limit around one or two stumps without ever moving again. Patience is a virtue if you find a spring spawning area.
Some anglers prefer using lightweight spinning tackle or spin casting combos when fishing the shallow water flats. They will search the areas until they catch a fish on a stump or stump field and then cast to that area and fancast the area around the boat.
Those anglers will use a jig and cork rig which has a jig on the bottom with a grub and crappie nibble and a cork two to three feet above the jig. By using the cork you can find out what depth the crappie are holding at and keep the jigs above the brush and stumps thus not losing as many jigs and staying in the strike zone area more as well.
Another good method of locating and catching those shallow water crappie is by using a lightweight spinning rig with a jig and spinner combo about 12 to 15-inches apart. The jig is tied on first and then the small spinner is tied on the rear so that the anglers can get a feel of the depth of the retrieve and keep the jigs moving at a slow speed just above the bottom.
Veteran crappie anglers keep a few marker buoys handy and when they catch a crappie the pitch out a marker buoy to mark the spot. During the pre-spawn in late February and early March the perch stack up on stumps, brush and shallow drops so if you catch one you’ve got to mark the spot. You can be off by a few feet and miss the whole school of crappie.
After they mark the spot, they will hit that spot and see if there are any other fish there. Then they will make fan casts in a circular progression searching for more crappie. During the spring it’s not uncommon to find a stump field or area that has multiple schools on several stumps in a small area.
On more than one occasion I have anchored down after catching a single crappie and never moved the boat again. We have worked a stump and caught 10 or 12 crappie and then worked another stump and picked up another dozen or so. When that bite slowed down, we would work the first stump and pick up more crappie there. Actually the crappie are moving in, and they will replenish an area as they move in.
I’ve been fishing the lake since 1965 and have fished low water during the spring and the crappie come to the same areas every year. Many times I never have to move the boat again after we find them. In fact, we have caught a two-man limit of crappie in 30-minutes. That is sixty crappie on Okatibbee, and the action is fast and furious when you get on them stacked up in one place.
If the water is low, then try out the Gin Creek flats on the northwest side of the lake or the minnow pond area in the Pine Springs cove. If you are looking for some fantastic fishing, then head to Okatibbee Lake this spring and try a few of these time-tested techniques and you should catch a boatload if you time it right.
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
