At 6-foot-10, West Lauderdale senior Parker Henry is often able to use his size to his advantage.
There’s more to Henry’s game than being tall, however. This past summer, he made developing his mid-range shot a focal point, which has made him a more flexible scorer this winter. It helped him reach a career milestone last month, when he exceeded 1,000 points scored for his career. Not long after that, Henry also tallied 1,000 career rebounds.
“It means a lot,” Knights head coach Duran Clark said. “Parker works hard at the game, so it should send a message to the other kids that, if they work as hard as Parker, maybe they could do the same thing one day, because he put a lot of work in on his own.”
Henry stressed that points and rebounds are equally as important to his team, but he admitted he slightly favored one milestone over the other.
“Both are equally as good because they both bring value to the team, but I’d have to say I favor the points because they’re tougher to come by,” Henry said.
That’s why he worked on his mid-range game over the summer, as Henry didn’t want other teams to only be concerned about him in the paint.
“I feel like one of my strengths is my mid-range shot,” Henry said. “I can shoot it over people. I worked on it all summer, and it’s paid off for me. It’s a good weapon.”
Henry might be a gifted scorer and rebounder, but Clark said he’s more than willing to get his teammates involved.
“You don’t see many big guys where you have to respect their shot, but you have to guard Parker if he’s in the mid range — and that not only helps him but his teammates also,” Clark said. “He’s probably second on the team in assists because he’s very unselfish. He doesn’t mind throwing the ball to another guy, and sometimes I tell him he may be selfless to a fault. We might need him to score, but he threw it to the other guy because he was open, but that’s the right way to play the game.”
As a rebounder, Henry said he uses a combination of his height and motor to his advantage, and Clark said there’s also a natural basketball instinct that helps Henry position himself correctly.
“He has a pretty good feel for where the ball is going,” Clark said. “You don’t have to jump out of the gym to get the rebound as long as you know where it’s going, and he does a pretty good job with that.”
Part of the balancing act in Henry’s final semester of high school is squeezing recruiting trips into his already busy basketball schedule. Henry is considering several junior colleges and is also drawing some interest from West Alabama, Southern Miss and Mississippi State, and he said he’ll be ready to make a college decision after West Lauderdale’s season has concluded.
“It’s fun to go and visit different schools and coaches, but it’s definitely stressful when you realize you have to make a decision in a certain amount of time because it’s one of the biggest decision’s I’ll make,” Henry said.
Reaching career milestones in points and rebounds was fun, too, but Henry’s focus now is on finishing the season strong and helping set a standard for future seasons even after he’s graduated.
“We want to make the playoffs and win the district tournament and help put this team in a good place for the next few years,” Henry said.
West Lauderdale plans to honor Henry for his milestones during its home game Feb. 4 against Northeast Lauderdale.
