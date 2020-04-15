The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced Wednesday that all sports and athletic activities are canceled through the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MHSAA Executive Committee voted on the move and said in a release its ruling comes in accordance with Governor Tate Reeves’ announcement a day earlier that all school campuses will remain closed through the end of the academic year. Sports and activities were initially suspended for two weeks on March 16 before that suspension was extended to April 17.
“This is an extremely difficult day because we know how much work, dedication and sacrifice these students, coaches and their families have put into these sports and activities that are unable to finish their spring seasons,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said in the release. “We join all of our schools in anticipation of a successful return to sports and activities in the fall of 2020. The MHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
The cancelation includes the forbiddance of all games, practices, workouts or tryouts. The earliest that activities will be allowed to resume is June 1, according to the MHSAA, but that date could be extended.
Local coaches said they expected an announcement like this was coming, especially given the shelter-in-place order issued earlier this month and Gov. Reeves’ decision to keep schools closed. It makes for an unceremonious end to Trae Embry’s tenure as head softball coach at Neshoba Central as he’s set to take over at Holmes Community College next year. Embry led the Lady Rockets to seven-straight Class 5A fast-pitch state championships, and had his team out to an 11-0 start this spring, looking for an eighth consecutive title.
“It stinks. It’s something that we wanted to finish, and we were sitting undefeated. Never in a million years did I think during spring break, that would be my last game to coach with this team,” Embry said. “It’s one of those things that, mentality, when you expect it, you are prepared for it. You’re just waiting on everything to happen.”
Newton County tennis head coach Chad Bond said he’s trying to absorb the reality of the cancellation of his spring season despite previously figuring it was bound to happen. He said it’s unfortunate not only for the squad’s lone senior — who he said had made her peace with it — but for younger players as well who were showing potential.
“I’m still processing it. It’s one thing to believe it’s likely, it’s another thing to know for sure. Once you get that final confirmation, you just have to process everything,” Bond said. “A lot of my players were expecting really good seasons and were off to really good starts, and they’re just left wondering what might have been.”
The track and field athletes at Meridian are experiencing the same feeling, head coach Regonal Walker said, as he saw numerous members of his team improving with every competition.
“My kids worked so hard all season and all year to prepare, and we were in great anticipation of having a really good season, and for us to not have that opportunity to show that, it’s disappointing,” Walker said. “A lot of kids were really coming into their own. They were fun to watch. Early on in the season, the first couple of meets, there were flashes of great potential.”
