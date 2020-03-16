Springs sports are officially on hold for MHSAA member schools, and the rest of the spring sports seasons at the NJCAA level has been canceled.
In a press release Monday morning, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced the suspension of “all sanctioned contests and activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Mississippi.” The suspension runs until March 29 regardless of whether or not member schools are in session. The release also mentioned contingency plans being formulated should spring sports resume at some point, and the fate of spring sports beyond March 29 will be decided “as soon as possible in the best interest of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.”
The National Junior College Athletic Association released a statement Monday saying it “has made the difficult decision to cancel all upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately,” due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Newton County softball coach Justin Chaney said he understands the precautions being taken, but as a coach, it’s difficult not to feel for his players with the rest of the 2020 fast-pitch season up in the air.
“The ones I hate it for is the players, especially having four seniors and dreading having to tell them that they’ve played their last game,” Chaney said. “There are bigger things in the world than athletics, and I get that. When you’re a coach and deal mostly with athletics, this has kind of put things into perspective.”
If there’s any positive, Chaney said it’s another coaching opportunity, though off the field instead of on it.
“I tell them all the time it’s about life lessons,” Chaney said. “Well, here’s another life lesson. I always tell them life isn’t fair, it’s about how we overcome adversity.”
With Newton County extending its spring break a week, Chaney said he remains hopeful about softball starting back at some point.
“My yard’s going to look good,” Chaney joked. “We’ll get through this and, hopefully best-case scenario, everything is a lot better and we get a little time to get things back going.”
That’s not a possibility for area junior colleges, and Meridian Community College baseball coach Dillon Sudduth said after the Centers for Disease Control released a statement Sunday advising against gatherings of more than 50 people, he felt it was only a matter of time before the NJCAA went ahead with canceling spring sports.
“It’s still shocking, the finality of it,” Sudduth said. “You hurt for your players. It’s tough to process.”
Most of his communication with his players has been through group messaging, and Sudduth said they’re handling it as best they can.
“The players have handled this like we expected them to,” Sudduth said. “Obviously they’re very disappointed, and it’s been emotional, but they’ve handled it with class. They’re a high-character bunch. It’s a tough deal, and we’re still processing it.”
East Central Community College baseball coach Neal Holliman said once the NCAA canceled spring sports and Major League Baseball postponed its season last week, he knew the possibility of spring sports being called off at the NJCAA level was real.
“When they started canceling everything, it’s just a trickle-down effect,” Holliman said.
The NCAA has announced its intentions of granting spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, and the NJCAA press release Monday said “no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.” High school seniors, on the other hand, are left wondering whether or not their seasons will resume, and its those seniors with whom Holliman empathizes the most.
“You can get frustrated, upset, whatever you want to, but the thing is, you have no control over it,” Holliman said. “I’m not saying that makes it easier or acceptable, but the ones who have it the worst are the high school seniors.”
Sudduth said he’s grateful for the NJCAA’s announcement regarding future eligibility and sees it as a silver lining among the tough news of baseball season being over.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Sudduth said. “It’s such a crazy and wild situation, and these kids don’t deserve to have a year taken away from them after having only played 16 ball games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.