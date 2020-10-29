Three area teams changed classifications following realignment by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, the association announced on its website Thursday.
Enterprise and Union high schools, both Class 2A schools previously, were moved to Class 3A. Enterprise’s enrollment was listed at 307, while Union’s was listed at 304; the 3A school with the smallest enrollment was Perry Central at 276.
Kemper County High School, a Class 3A school previously, moved down to Class 2A with an enrollment of 273. The 2A school with the highest enrollment was Coahoma County Junior and Senior High School at 276.
No other school in East Mississippi changed classification. A full list of MHSAA teams and their classification is as follows, along with their listed enrollment:
•Class 6A — Meridian (1,263)
•Class 5A — Neshoba Central (964)
•Class 4A — Northeast Lauderdale (563), West Lauderdale (599), Choctaw Central (583), Newton County (509), Quitman (461)
•Class 3A — Southeast Lauderdale (390), Clarkdale (310), Union (304), Enterprise (307)
•Class 2A — Kemper County (273), Newton (261), Philadelphia (259)
A list of Regions was expected to be released by the MHSAA by Thursday. Check back for any updates.
