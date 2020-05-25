When Northeast Lauderdale hired Maurice Gowdy as head football coach in February, Gowdy was hoping spring practices would go a long way in establishing what the Trojans would do this fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that. All athletic activities were suspended in March by the MHSAA, and the association eventually canceled spring practices for all of its member schools. With campuses closed, Gowdy and the Trojans’ assistant coaches could only communicate with the players electronically, limiting how much instruction they could give.
Last Thursday, the MHSAA announced athletic activities could resume June 1 with strict guidelines in hopes of helping limit the spread of the coronavirus while still preparing for fall sports. It was a decision Gowdy expected, though he admitted he wouldn’t have been surprised if the startup date had gotten delayed further.
“I was prepared for that,” Gowdy said. “I thought maybe they would push it back until July, or just a couple of weeks. I was prepared for whatever the high school activities association told us we would be able to do.”
While football players will be allowed to work out on campuses next month, a long list of requirements will force coaching staffs and players to adjust to a new normal as long as the coronavirus remains a threat. Limiting the number of people present at any one time, using masks and gloves and making sure no one is sharing equipment like water bottles or towels are just some of the mandates, and no player can be punished for missing what the MHSAA is calling voluntary workouts.
“It affects things tremendously,” Gowdy said. “First and foremost, it’s about the kids’ safety, and that’s whether we’re in a pandemic or not. My brother is a physician in Meridian, and he’s provided me with some instruments to check temperatures when they come in and leave, for example.”
West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said he’s excited to get back to working with his players in person, even if it means adjusting to the new safety requirements.
“That’s the life we have to live right now,” Clay said. “It’s going to be difficult for a lot of people and places. It’s not what we expect or want, but it’s a step in the right direction, and I think that’s what everyone wants at this point, anything to get us back in that direction.”
In the meantime, coaches have had to make do with sending players fitness instructions and hosting virtual meetings while they awaited word from the MHSAA that on-campus workouts could resume.
“We provided our kids with a workout plan, things they were required to do as far as conditioning, building strength and proper nutrition — we provided that each month,” Gowdy explained. “I’ve become a Zoom wizard having these individual position meetings from the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Each coach has done a great job using Zoom and Hudl. At first it was awkward, but as we got into it, it got easier. It’s actually a great tool.”
The guidelines for resuming athletic workouts include a 14-day re-acclimation period that limits the intensity of workouts. Those are designed to ease athletes back into shape without them doing too much too soon.
“Anytime you go in with the summer acclimation period, you try to be more careful,” Clay said. “Our issues in the past is we’ve never had to slow down that much because we’ve known what we’re going to do in the offseason and what condition our kids are going to be in. At this point, we’re going to have to be more careful strictly because even though we’ve been sending out workouts and hoping our kids are doing them, we’re still going to have to keep a closer eye on them.”
Losing more than two months in the weight room and not having spring practices is going to put everyone behind in the fall, and Clay said he doesn’t expect games to be played as crisply in the early part of the 2020 season as they have been in years past.
“We’ll try to be as perfect as we ever are,” Clay said. “Obviously I don’t think the condition of our athletes will be what it has been in the past because everyone has missed so many months. As a whole, it won’t be the quality we’re used to seeing (early on).”
